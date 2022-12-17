Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Kansas Gov. talks GOP supermajority, responds to KHP plan
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is back for another four years and ready to tackle a long list of issues, including marijuana reform and Medicaid expansion. But, there could be roadblocks ahead, as Kelly faces a Republican supermajority in both the House and Senate. However, the governor said she’s not slowing down […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia population declining, report shows
The population of Emporia dropped by almost 500 last year, continuing a slow decline, a new state report shows. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment unveiled its “Annual Summary of Vital Statistics” for 2021 Wednesday. It's filled with factoids about life, death, marriage and health conditions throughout the state.
Postponements and cancellations
--Konza Prairie Community Health Center – Junction City will operate on a 2-Hour Delay Thursday, December 22, due to inclement weather. The clinic will open at 10 am. Appointments before 10 am will be rescheduled. Please give yourself extra time to arrive safely. If you cannot make it to your appointment, please call 785-238-4711 to reschedule.
Historic preservationists press legal case to block demolition of Docking office building
Gov. Laura Kelly signed an order enabling Docking state office building to be brought to ground level to make way for a new three-story structure. The post Historic preservationists press legal case to block demolition of Docking office building appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
esubulletin.com
Presidential Search Committee members voice concern regarding legitimacy of presidential search
The search to find Emporia State’s 18th president seemed to begin in the standard, precise way that was to be expected by the 23 members of the search committee. However, suspicions of the legitimacy of the search quickly surfaced for some members, as one candidate seemed to fly through rounds with seemingly unearned success, according to one member of the committee who spoke to The Bulletin on the condition of anonymity.
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
KVOE
Negotiations ongoing for potential sale of Emporia Country Club
Negotiations continue to sell the Emporia Country Club. The Country Club board held a meeting Tuesday and continued conversations about selling the property to an ownership group led by Emporia businessman Skip Evans. Country Club Board President Steve Neill says the sale could close early next year. All other official...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
KVOE
Reported injury crash noted near Kansas Turnpike’s Admire-Council Grove exit
Several departments have converged on the site of a reported injury crash northeast of Emporia. Emporia EMS and Reading first responders joined Lyon County deputies at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 148 southbound, about a mile northeast of the Admire-Council Grove tollgate and 21 miles northeast of the Emporia gate, shortly before 12:30 pm. Early indications are one vehicle was involved. Further details are pending.
KVOE
‘A good person, through and through:’ Emporia veteran Aaron Bura passes away at 99
Longtime local veteran Aaron Bura has passed away just short of his 100th birthday. Bura will be remembered for a lot of things, notably his caring nature. Here’s fellow veteran Ed Rathke:. Bura was born in Ramona in January 1923 and served as a technical sergeant in the Army...
Kansas State gets coveted 2022 linebacker Asa Newsom
In one of the biggest wins of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Kansas State landed the commitment of Asa Newsom. The Iowa-located athlete had a long, lengthy recruitment which featured many schools in consideration. K-State appeared a long-shot, but Newsom made things official with his announcement on DAY. Choosing the Wildcats...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
Terry Kirksey Jr. commits and signs with Kansas State
After leading Hutchinson Community College to another NJCAA Championship appearance last week, linebacker Terry Kirksey Jr. has revealed an Early Signing Day commitment to Kansas State's 2023 class. Leading the Blue Dragons in tackles this season with 80, the 6-foot-3, 227 pound defender was among the state's best as a...
WIBW
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Shawnee County, KS Makes Changes to Keep Recycling Program
Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost. Commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later. Commissioners also approved rate increases, effective February 1, 2023, which will allow customers to opt out of curbside recycling.
Jack Fabris signs with Kansas State
A familiar name to avid Wildcat football fans, Jack Fabris hit the radar for K-State recruiting in part because of his father's tie to the program. Jon Fabris, twice an assistant coach on Bill Snyder's staff, is the safety's father and that football lineage shines through on film when watching his son perform. An accomplished starter for North Oconee over the past several years and a standout baseball player to boot, Fabris managed to fly under the radar and collect offers from only Army, Georgia Southern, and Old Dominion. So when K-State's scholarship was extended as part of a visit over the summer, the partial legacy didn't hesitate.
KVOE
Montana man accused of trying to use SUV as deadly weapon near Emporia set for preliminary hearing
A Montana man accused of trying to use an SUV as a deadly weapon will be in Lyon County District Court next month for a preliminary hearing. Jacob Anthony Culver, a resident of Great Falls, had his first official court appearance Monday and will have a preliminary hearing Jan. 18 before Judge Doug Jones.
KVOE
Vehicle-deer collision season remains active in Lyon County
It’s not just the holiday season across the KVOE listening area. The vehicle-deer collision season, unfortunately, continues with numerous wrecks since the unofficial start of the season in October. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says deer are prevalent outside the Emporia city limits — and, in some cases, in town as well, with reports near the Michelin and Norfolk facilities in southeast Emporia and the Emporia Rescue Mission and Trusler Sports Complex in northeast Emporia.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
Comments / 0