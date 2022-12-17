A familiar name to avid Wildcat football fans, Jack Fabris hit the radar for K-State recruiting in part because of his father's tie to the program. Jon Fabris, twice an assistant coach on Bill Snyder's staff, is the safety's father and that football lineage shines through on film when watching his son perform. An accomplished starter for North Oconee over the past several years and a standout baseball player to boot, Fabris managed to fly under the radar and collect offers from only Army, Georgia Southern, and Old Dominion. So when K-State's scholarship was extended as part of a visit over the summer, the partial legacy didn't hesitate.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO