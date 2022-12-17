HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a more than 3-year absence, Chinese New Year festivities will be returning to Chinatown in January!. A weekend of events starting on Friday, Jan. 13 will welcome in the New Year of the Rabbit. “It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be exciting,” said...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 HOUR AGO