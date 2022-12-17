ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79

FLORIDA (11-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 41.2, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Deans 7-17, Dut 1-1, Rickards 1-1, Rimdal 1-4, Warren 1-1, Perry 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Tat.Wyche 2, Warren 1) Turnovers: 22 (Deans 6, Rickards 4, Dut 3, Warren 3, Rimdal 2, Tal.Wyche...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Walker IV 3-6, Bryant 2-2, Christie 2-2, Schroder 2-4, Beverley 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Nunn 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Beverley, Gabriel, Walker IV). Turnovers: 15 (Beverley 3, Bryant 2, Gabriel 2,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67

MONTANA (4-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 39.1, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Gfeller 3-8, Fatkin 1-4, Marxen 1-5, Konig 1-2, Stump 1-4, Huard 0-1, Bartsch 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bartsch 1, Stump 1) Turnovers: 15 (Fatkin 3, Marxen 3, Konig 3, Gfeller 2, Burton-Oliver...
BOZEMAN, MT
UTEP 75, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 62

Percentages: FG .396, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Woods 4-10, Horton 2-4, D.Powell 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Watson 1-3, Bettis 0-1, Elliott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Filmore). Turnovers: 14 (Woods 4, Robinson 3, Filmore 2, Horton 2, Watson 2, Bettis). Steals: 6 (Horton 3,...
GREENSBORO, NC
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105

Percentages: FG .402, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Ball 4-13, McDaniels 2-4, Bouknight 1-1, Washington 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Ball 7, Plumlee 3, Maledon, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Washington). Steals: 15 (Maledon 4, Oubre Jr....
WASHINGTON STATE
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64

Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CAL STATE FULLERTON 59, SACRAMENTO STATE 49

Percentages: FG .367, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Mawein 2-5, Wilbon 1-2, Marks 1-3, Chappell 1-8, Patterson 1-8, Hunt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marks, Mawein, McRae, Patterson). Turnovers: 14 (Mawein 3, McRae 3, Chappell 2, Hunt 2, Patterson 2, Wilbon 2). Steals: 4...
FULLERTON, CA
An ex-Golden Bear tries to explain how Cal men’s basketball got so bad

In mid-October, while visiting Cal’s campus for Marshawn Lynch’s Hall of Fame induction, I popped into the Haas Pavilion for a preseason men’s basketball scrimmage against the Utah State Aggies. The teams played three 15-minute periods and erased the score after each quarter. Seeing that it was...
BERKELEY, CA
Western Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23

WKU_Da.Smith 44 pass from Reed (Munson kick), 13:11. WKU_Beljan 27 pass from Reed (Munson kick), 8:46. WKU_Hall 25 pass from Da.Smith (Munson kick), 13:44. USA_FG Guajardo 30, 1:38. WKU_Corley 1 pass from Reed (Munson kick), :00. Third Quarter. USA_Thomas-Jones 10 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 12:57. WKU_Corley 39 pass from...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
STANFORD, CA
Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Second Period_1, Vegas, Miromanov 2 (Kessel, Karlsson), 3:27 (pp). 2, Arizona, Valimaki 2 (Fischer, Ritchie), 4:45. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stone 13 (Marchessault, Pietrangelo), 8:56 (pp). 4, Vegas, Carrier 10 (Stephenson, Stone), 9:50. 5, Arizona, Fischer 6 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 11:42. 6, Vegas, Stone 14 (Stephenson), 12:34 (sh). 7, Vegas, Amadio 2 (Smith, Hague), 17:19.
ARIZONA STATE
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Second Period_1, Anaheim, McTavish 5, 5:48. 2, Minnesota, Dewar 5 (Reaves, Shaw), 16:03. Third Period_3, Minnesota, Boldy 12, 4:46. 4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 11 (Addison, Boldy), 8:54 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Hartman 2 (Boldy, Gaudreau), 18:12 (en). Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-14-19_42. Anaheim 4-12-6_22. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 6; Anaheim 0 of...
ANAHEIM, CA

