An officer of the Tampa Police Department has been placed on administrative leave following a DUI arrest early the morning of Dec. 16. Rickado StFleur was arrested at 4:35 a.m. after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at Brandon Parkway and Pauls Drive. StFleur, who was off duty, was the driver and sole occupant in his personal vehicle when it veered off the road and overturned.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO