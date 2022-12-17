ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD officer facing DUI charge

An officer of the Tampa Police Department has been placed on administrative leave following a DUI arrest early the morning of Dec. 16. Rickado StFleur was arrested at 4:35 a.m. after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at Brandon Parkway and Pauls Drive. StFleur, who was off duty, was the driver and sole occupant in his personal vehicle when it veered off the road and overturned.
Officers perform CPR on overdosed driver that struck a patrol vehicle then went unconscious on Seminole Boulevard

A deputy from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Largo Police Department assisted in both the apprehension and medical needs of a driver that struck a deputy’s vehicle. The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Seminole Boulevard just south of 16th Avenue SW at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Largo couple dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park, police say

LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo say two people who were found dead in a mobile home community on Monday died as a result of a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park just after 3 p.m. after a relative found 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, dead inside the home.
