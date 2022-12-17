Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
Battle brews over who’s responsible for dangerous holes in Pinellas neighborhood road
Ellen Connolly and other residents who use Estancia Boulevard were thrilled when Pinellas County workers put a steel plate over a dangerous hole in the street.
tampabeacon.com
TPD officer facing DUI charge
An officer of the Tampa Police Department has been placed on administrative leave following a DUI arrest early the morning of Dec. 16. Rickado StFleur was arrested at 4:35 a.m. after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at Brandon Parkway and Pauls Drive. StFleur, who was off duty, was the driver and sole occupant in his personal vehicle when it veered off the road and overturned.
Shooting suspect found dead during Sarasota standoff
A man accused of shooting a woman was found dead Monday during a standoff with deputies in Sarasota, authorities said.
fox13news.com
Introducing Hillsborough County's crime-fighting tools
A safe boat, a robotic dog, and a new bomb truck are among the essential tools that help the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office fight crime. But how do they work?
iontb.com
Officers perform CPR on overdosed driver that struck a patrol vehicle then went unconscious on Seminole Boulevard
A deputy from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Largo Police Department assisted in both the apprehension and medical needs of a driver that struck a deputy’s vehicle. The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Seminole Boulevard just south of 16th Avenue SW at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
fox13news.com
Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...
Tampa Police Officer, Good Samaritans Rescue Grandmother And Child From Under Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – With the help of good Samaritans, a Tampa Police officer helped rescue an elderly woman and a young child trapped under a vehicle. Shortly after 1:30 PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Tampa Police officers were called to a pedestrian-involved car accident
fox13news.com
Group joins search for missing Oregon man whose truck was found in Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing man from Oregon who was driving to the Tampa Bay area is nearly two weeks old, but there are new efforts being made to try and find him. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said they last heard from him on December...
4 teens arrested after allegedly shooting at people from car in Plant City
Four teens were arrested after allegedly shooting at people from a car in Plant City and injuring two last Friday, the Plant City Police Department said.
Business owners in West Tampa plead for help after recent shooting
West Tampa business owners said more action needs to be taken by city leaders as crime continues along west Main Street.
fox13news.com
Largo couple dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park, police say
LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo say two people who were found dead in a mobile home community on Monday died as a result of a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park just after 3 p.m. after a relative found 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, dead inside the home.
10-year-old on bicycle injured in hit-and-run crash: St. Pete police
St. Petersburg police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old boy on a bicycle Tuesday morning.
SWAT team responds to shooting at Sarasota apartment complex
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking residents near a shooting to avoid the crime scene, which is still very active.
Manatee deputies searching for woman who walked away from care facility
Manatee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a care facility.
Possible charges for gun owners after boy’s accidental shooting death: Lakeland police
Charges are possible following the death of a young boy in Lakeland Friday evening, according to Lakeland's new Police Chief Sam Taylor.
Pinellas agencies arrest dozens, hand out hundreds of citations in overnight ‘DUI wolf pack’
Ten law enforcement agencies ramped up their presence on Pinellas County streets as part of a "DUI wolf pack" operation on Saturday night.
1 injured after shooting at Sarasota apartment complex
One person was injured during a shooting at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
2 found dead in Largo mobile home community, police say
Police were called to the scene of a mobile home community in Largo Monday afternoon following the deaths of two people, News Channel 8 has confirmed.
Comments / 1