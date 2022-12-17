ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The beach was packed with people watching the sunset Monday evening, despite high levels of red tide being detected off the coast. The water is clear between Madeira Beach and Clearwater, but Treasure Island to Fort De Soto have medium to high concentrations of Karenia brevis, or red tide, according to the latest data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

