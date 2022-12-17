Read full article on original website
Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Largo apartment fire spreads to multiple units
There is no word on how many residents were displaced.
Video: Dog rescued after getting trapped on top of I-275 overpass in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - A situation that could have ended in tragedy thankfully came to a peaceful conclusion thanks to the quick thinking of some animal control officers. According to Hillsborough County Animal Control, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday, after someone spotted the dog on the Interstate 275 overpass, over the Armenia Avenue exit.
Bicyclist killed in crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
One person was killed in a crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on Monday night, authorities said.
Man rescued from back of Tampa garbage truck
Tampa first responders helped rescue a man who ended up in the back of a garbage truck. Officials believe he was sleeping in a dumpster overnight .When the garbage truck arrived to pick up the bin, that's when the man was likely tossed into the truck.
Eyes in the sky: Helicopter, K9s used in search for alleged Sarasota bank robber
Authorities are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a bank in Sarasota on Wednesday morning.
Pasco subdivision finally gets paved road after it abruptly ended before reaching 11 homes
A Pasco County community has a new road for the holidays after they called Better Call Behnken.
Christmas cold weather could alleviate red tide along Pinellas beaches
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The beach was packed with people watching the sunset Monday evening, despite high levels of red tide being detected off the coast. The water is clear between Madeira Beach and Clearwater, but Treasure Island to Fort De Soto have medium to high concentrations of Karenia brevis, or red tide, according to the latest data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Driver dies in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Wesley Chapel
At least one person was killed in a wreck in the area of Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.
Pedestrian hospitalized after car crashes into CVS on Long Boat Key
LONG BOAT KEY, Fla. - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by a car that crashed into a CVS in Sarasota County. It happened at the pharmacy retail store at 505 Bay Isles Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Long Boat Key police said the...
Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
Garbage piled up outside Clearwater home after trash truck stopped coming
A stinking heap of garbage: that's what a Clearwater family said they were left with after their trash hauler stopped servicing their address.
Glass falling from Tampa highrise closes Ashley Drive
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) sent out a warning about falling glass in Downtown Tampa on Tuesday, according to their Twitter.
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
Duo responsible for nationwide “swatting spree”, including incident in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two people were arrested for making “swatting” calls around the country, including right here in Southwest Florida. The Department of Justice said Kya Christian Nelson, 21, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew McCarty, 20, of Charlotte, North Carolina, were behind the swatting calls that spanned ten states. McCarty lived in Arizona at the time of the 2022 incident in North Port.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Glass shards fall from broken 27th floor window in Tampa
Thankfully no one was directly in the path of huge shards of glass that fell from the 27th floor of the Regions Bank building in downtown Tampa Tuesday. Construction crews apparently broke the window from the inside on accident.
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
