Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Man rescued from back of Tampa garbage truck

Tampa first responders helped rescue a man who ended up in the back of a garbage truck. Officials believe he was sleeping in a dumpster overnight .When the garbage truck arrived to pick up the bin, that's when the man was likely tossed into the truck.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Christmas cold weather could alleviate red tide along Pinellas beaches

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The beach was packed with people watching the sunset Monday evening, despite high levels of red tide being detected off the coast. The water is clear between Madeira Beach and Clearwater, but Treasure Island to Fort De Soto have medium to high concentrations of Karenia brevis, or red tide, according to the latest data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Duo responsible for nationwide “swatting spree”, including incident in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two people were arrested for making “swatting” calls around the country, including right here in Southwest Florida. The Department of Justice said Kya Christian Nelson, 21, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew McCarty, 20, of Charlotte, North Carolina, were behind the swatting calls that spanned ten states. McCarty lived in Arizona at the time of the 2022 incident in North Port.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Glass shards fall from broken 27th floor window in Tampa

Thankfully no one was directly in the path of huge shards of glass that fell from the 27th floor of the Regions Bank building in downtown Tampa Tuesday. Construction crews apparently broke the window from the inside on accident.
TAMPA, FL

