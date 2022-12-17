Read full article on original website
Carrier Hall One of Many Structures Built in the 60s and 70s Demolished at PennWest-Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The demolition of Carrier Hall on the campus of PennWest-Clarion is halfway completed, according to Chad Thomas, Director of Facilities. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) “There’s a good chunk of it standing, but Thorn I and Thorn II, both part of the...
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
Carolee K. Michener
Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place. Born in Franklin on January 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. Kinnear and Ruth Cummings Kinnear. She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin...
Delores G. Snyder
Delores G. Snyder, 83, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on June 18, 1939, in Curllsville; daughter of the late James and Elverda Downs Kindel. Delores married Bernard C. “Slug” Snyder on June 13, 1985,...
Britaney R. Dunkle
Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness. She was born May 12, 1992 in Titusville to Randolph Hawkins of New Jersey and Jill Dunkle Bailey originally from Nickleville, PA.
DeLynn M. Raymond
DeLynn M. Raymond, 58, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was born on June 27, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter of the late Robert and Esther Warner Bustin. DeLynn worked as a hairstylist for 18 years until...
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Gibsonia, Pa on May 31, 1950 to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris. Pam was a homemaker and adored raising her children. She...
Marilyn J. Carroll
Marilyn J. Carroll, 93, of Lucinda, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born to George E. and Kathryn C. Seth Ochs on March 20, 1929, Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Lucinda, Pennsylvania. She graduated in 1947 from Saint Joseph’s High School in Lucinda, where...
Walter James Kanani Reavis
Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver, PA. He was born on November 18, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas O. and Stephanie K. (Mahu) Reavis. James was a proud United States Navy Veteran. James served...
Scott William McKean
Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence. Scott was born on December 7, 1985, in Oil City to Jeffrey and Joanne (Tucker) McKean. He was currently working in the transportation industry. Scott was a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar...
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, died on Saturday, December 17, at the Bishop Michael J. Murphy Residence for Retired Priests. He was born on October 16, 1946, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Aloysius “Luke” and Bernice (Warcholik) Kresinski. After attending the Assumption of the Blessed...
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness. She was born on October 18, 1953 in Oil City; daughter of the late Milton A. “Bud” and Patricia M. Richardson Boyd formerly of Leeper.
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Bob was born in Templeton, PA on June 19, 1942, and joined the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. Bob was happily married to Audrey McElravy.
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
David Hilton McFadden
David Hilton McFadden, 90, of Oil City, PA, passed away December 20, 2022, at his home. Born May 23, 1932, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Walter Francis & Lois Cecelia Hilton McFadden. Dave was a graduate of Oil City High School. He was married...
State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
Ronald J. McElroy
Ronald J. McElroy, age 63, of Oil City, passed away suddenly due to heart issues on December 13, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie. He is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Inc. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
Police Searching for Witnesses of Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a repossession incident that ended up with a local man chasing down two people with a firearm in Rouseville Borough.. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department...
Scott A. Shaffer
Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a...
