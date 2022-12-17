Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Former Kentucky Receiver Magwood Announces Transfer Destination
Former Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Chauncey Magwood has announced his transfer destination moments ago via social media. Magwood caught just seven passes this year, though he was one of just seven players to total upwards of 100 receiving yards (104). His touchdown came in the season-opening ...
247Sports
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. Eastern Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Iowa Hawkeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Hawkeyes took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas, Arizona move into top five, Virginia drops in Coaches Poll
Reigning national champion Kansas cracked its way back into the top five of the latest Coaches Poll on Monday for the first time in four weeks, moving up from No. 6 to No. 4 after smacking ranked Indiana 84-62 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday to improve to 10-1 on the season. The Jayhawks have risen as high as No. 3 in the Coaches Poll this season but had been just outside the top five the last month following a 64-50 loss to Tennessee on Nov. 25.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans received a reminder this weekend of why it’s not wise to get too excited or too upset about recruiting
Tennessee Vols fans received a reminder this weekend of why it’s not wise to get too excited or too upset about recruiting. Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football. When a four-star or five-star player commits to your favorite program, it’s always exciting. Commits, however, don’t always work...
CBS Sports
Lakhin scores 18; Cincinnati knocks off Detroit Mercy 72-54
CINCINNATI (AP) Viktor Lakhin scored 18 points as Cincinnati beat Detroit Mercy 72-54 on Wednesday night. Antoine Davis scored 17 points for Detroit Mercy, and the Horizon League all-time scoring leader is now 619 points away from Pete Maravich's NCAA record 3,667. Davis entered the game leading the nation in scoring at 24.8 points per game. He is also just the second player in NCAA history with 3,000 points and 500 assists.
4-Star Wide Receiver, Kentucky Target Karmello English Commits to Michigan
Kentucky football misses out on adding another high-profile wide receiver prospect to its 2023 class. Karmello English — a 4-star wide receiver out of Phenix City Central in Alabama — has announced his commitment to Michigan, choosing the Wolverines over Kentucky, Auburn and Alabama. English ...
CBS Sports
Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
After a two-game homestand, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The teams split their matchups last year, with 'Cuse winning the first 77-61 at home and Pitt taking the second 64-53.
KSR's Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Dec 19
Week 3 of the Kentucky high school basketball season is in the books. Warren Central now owns the top spot all to themselves after sharing it with George Rogers Clark since the preseason. Great Crossing knocked off GRC on Sunday night 64-62 in the quarterfinals of the King of the Bluegrass Tournament. Great Crossing takes on Travis Perry and Lyon County on Monday night at 7:30 P.M. in the KOTB semifinals. Warren Central will play North Oldham in the other second semifinal. Both games are at Fairdale High School.
What have Kentucky fans done to deserve having to watch these rancid offenses?
In the three most-visible sports, University of Kentucky teams are so bad offensively, they are hard to watch.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Florida A&M: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #13 Kentucky Wildcats will be home for the holidays to greet the Florida A&M Rattlers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. UK came up short against the UCLA Bruins this...
CBS Sports
Nets make history with 91-point first-half explosion vs. Warriors as they claim seventh straight victory
Kevin Durant will forever be tied to the Golden State Warriors after winning two championships with them, but on Wednesday, he and his Brooklyn Nets laid a historic beating on his former team. Though things calmed down significantly in the second half, the Nets scored an incredible 91 points in the first two quarters against the Warriors in what will go down as one of the greatest offensive halves of basketball in NBA history.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Remains limited in win
Barton racked up six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 victory over the Suns. Barton scored in double figures in each of his first three appearances after returning from a two-game absence, but he's now been held below 10 points in back-to-back games. He was also unable to generate much production in secondary categories Tuesday, as he had one of his worst fantasy performances of the season.
Live Updates: Louisville Football's 2022 Early Signing Period
Wednesday kicks off the three-day 2022 Early Signing Period, with Louisville expecting to sign most of their current Class of 2023 commits.
CBS Sports
Jimbo Fisher's contract hovers over Texas A&M one year after Aggies made splash on National Signing Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Billy Liucci was lounging last month in a front office of the worldwide headquarters of TexAgs, one of the country's oldest, most ambitious and successful fan websites. Although the site's executive editor is not a member of Texas A&M's athletic department, Liucci is one of the school's most influential figures in athletics.
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury. Huntley wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 16 injury report that was released Tuesday, so the fact that he was limited a day later is noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to both quarterbacks' chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons. If Jackson ends up being ruled out for the Week 16 contest and if Huntley is cleared to play, the latter will be in line to make his third consecutive start.
CBS Sports
Frank Martin has UMass off to a great start, but it initially came at a cost of high stress and family turmoil
Frank Martin walked into a North Miami dealership, determined to buy his first dream car: a triple white Volkswagen Rabbit Cabriolet. It's spring of 1988. The 22-year-old Martin has money for the first time in his life. His primary job is substitute teaching that pays $60 per day. He's also a junior varsity basketball coach. Then there's the rotating assignment at a bar/restaurant that has him working as the short-order cook, tending bar or being muscle at the door — $100 a night as the bouncer.
Comments / 0