Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin

Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kansas, Arizona move into top five, Virginia drops in Coaches Poll

Reigning national champion Kansas cracked its way back into the top five of the latest Coaches Poll on Monday for the first time in four weeks, moving up from No. 6 to No. 4 after smacking ranked Indiana 84-62 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday to improve to 10-1 on the season. The Jayhawks have risen as high as No. 3 in the Coaches Poll this season but had been just outside the top five the last month following a 64-50 loss to Tennessee on Nov. 25.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Lakhin scores 18; Cincinnati knocks off Detroit Mercy 72-54

CINCINNATI (AP) Viktor Lakhin scored 18 points as Cincinnati beat Detroit Mercy 72-54 on Wednesday night. Antoine Davis scored 17 points for Detroit Mercy, and the Horizon League all-time scoring leader is now 619 points away from Pete Maravich's NCAA record 3,667. Davis entered the game leading the nation in scoring at 24.8 points per game. He is also just the second player in NCAA history with 3,000 points and 500 assists.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

KSR's Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Dec 19

Week 3 of the Kentucky high school basketball season is in the books. Warren Central now owns the top spot all to themselves after sharing it with George Rogers Clark since the preseason. Great Crossing knocked off GRC on Sunday night 64-62 in the quarterfinals of the King of the Bluegrass Tournament. Great Crossing takes on Travis Perry and Lyon County on Monday night at 7:30 P.M. in the KOTB semifinals. Warren Central will play North Oldham in the other second semifinal. Both games are at Fairdale High School.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

Nets make history with 91-point first-half explosion vs. Warriors as they claim seventh straight victory

Kevin Durant will forever be tied to the Golden State Warriors after winning two championships with them, but on Wednesday, he and his Brooklyn Nets laid a historic beating on his former team. Though things calmed down significantly in the second half, the Nets scored an incredible 91 points in the first two quarters against the Warriors in what will go down as one of the greatest offensive halves of basketball in NBA history.
PHOENIX, NY
CBS Sports

Wizards' Will Barton: Remains limited in win

Barton racked up six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 victory over the Suns. Barton scored in double figures in each of his first three appearances after returning from a two-game absence, but he's now been held below 10 points in back-to-back games. He was also unable to generate much production in secondary categories Tuesday, as he had one of his worst fantasy performances of the season.
CBS Sports

Jimbo Fisher's contract hovers over Texas A&M one year after Aggies made splash on National Signing Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Billy Liucci was lounging last month in a front office of the worldwide headquarters of TexAgs, one of the country's oldest, most ambitious and successful fan websites. Although the site's executive editor is not a member of Texas A&M's athletic department, Liucci is one of the school's most influential figures in athletics.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS Sports

A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans

Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report

Huntley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury. Huntley wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 16 injury report that was released Tuesday, so the fact that he was limited a day later is noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to both quarterbacks' chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons. If Jackson ends up being ruled out for the Week 16 contest and if Huntley is cleared to play, the latter will be in line to make his third consecutive start.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Frank Martin has UMass off to a great start, but it initially came at a cost of high stress and family turmoil

Frank Martin walked into a North Miami dealership, determined to buy his first dream car: a triple white Volkswagen Rabbit Cabriolet. It's spring of 1988. The 22-year-old Martin has money for the first time in his life. His primary job is substitute teaching that pays $60 per day. He's also a junior varsity basketball coach. Then there's the rotating assignment at a bar/restaurant that has him working as the short-order cook, tending bar or being muscle at the door — $100 a night as the bouncer.
AMHERST, MA

