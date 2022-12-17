Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How to Watch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
'Tis the season to celebrate the holidays. One of the great traditions for those that celebrate Christmas is gathering the entire family and enjoying some of the many classic animated adventures revolving around this celebratory time of year. The list of animated Christmas classics is long and filled with many beloved stories. However, there is one that has particularly stood the test of time and plays on countless TVs around the world this time of year: the seminal story from Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Collider
How to Watch 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'
With the festive season right around the corner, it's time to take stock of all the Christmas classics that have been released over the years. This December, there can be no better movie to start with than National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and written by John Hughes. The Chevy Chase comedy classic is the third sequel in the National Lampoon's Vacation series, wherein the Griswold family attempt some kind of family getaway only for their own incompetence and outside influences to blow things out of control. So, without further ado, here's where you can watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Collider
10 Best 'Christmas Vacation' Characters, Ranked Naughty To Nice
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation became a classic Christmas comedy among the likes of A Christmas Story and Scrooged when it hit theaters in 1989 as the third installment of the Vacation film series. Starring Chevy Chase as the festive family man you just can't help to root for, the movie follows Clark Griswold as he attempts to have a big family Christmas despite his relatives, in-laws, and even his kids acting Grinch-like.
Collider
How to Watch Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon': Showtimes and Streaming Details
Though multi-Oscar-winning La La Land (2016) became the subject of an unexpected controversy when it was falsely announced as Best Picture at the Academy Awards instead of the rightful winner Moonlight (2016), writer and director Damien Chazelle still won big that night when he received the Best Director award and has since become one of the most ambitious and beloved filmmakers working today. With the stressful jazz-fueled thrill ride that is Whiplash (2014), the love letter to classic Hollywood musicals that is La La Land, and the gorgeous galactic biopic that is First Man (2018), Chazelle has quickly established a rock-solid track record for delivering visually stunning and narratively gripping feature films.
Collider
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
Collider
Why Are the Best Christmas Movies So Damned Depressing?
In the postmodern landscape full of witty self-acknowledgement and sincerity undercut with cynicism, Christmas movies have undergone a critical reevaluation. Holiday films with heartwarming messages about love, family, spirituality, and giving are considered such clichés — in the bad sense of the word. Instead, the Christmas movies currently celebrated in the holiday canon have some underlying darkness to them. With cynical times comes a celebration of cynical movies, and thus, the perception that the best Christmas movies are also the saddest. We are attracted to these types of Christmas stories, dubbing many of them the best because their dose of depression in the jolly season introduces a unique complexity.
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
Collider
'Babylon' Gets "Naughty" and "Nice" Trailers Ahead of Christmas Weekend Release
In order to tease this week’s release of Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated Babylon and put a Christmas spin on it, Paramount Pictures released today not one, but two trailers for the upcoming comedy/drama from the La La Land director. Labeled “naughty” and “nice,” the trailers focus on different aspects of the movie, but both of them highlight the movie’s star-studded cast that features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Katherine Waterston, Diego Calva, Max Minghella, and Jean Smart.
Collider
'There's Something Wrong With The Children' Trailer Shows Possessed Kids Running Wild
Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.
Collider
How Does Time Travel Work on 'Kindred'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Kindred. In the world of science fiction, there are many ways to travel through time. Some, like the kids and adults in Dark, use tunnels connecting different time periods, while others, such as the Doctor, use a time machine to jump from past to present to future. And then there’s FX’s new series, Kindred.
Collider
'1923' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals the Insane Price Tag Attached to 'Yellowstone' Spinoff
You only need to take a quick look at the 1923 trailer to realize that you’re witnessing a production that doesn’t come cheap. Filmed on location on at least three different African countries (South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania), with Hollywood heavyweights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the lead, and prioritizing practical effects, the Yellowstone origin story is massive in scale – and in an interview with Deadline, series creator Taylor Sheridan revealed just how massive money-wise.
Collider
Pennywise Showdown: Skarsgård vs. Curry - Which 'IT' Is Better?
The name "Pennywise" is enough to stir horror in the stoutest of people, and thanks to the depiction of the character by two exceptional actors, that horror has now spread across generations. Tim Curry scarred thousands of people with his portrayal of Stephen King’s Pennywise in the 1990 IT TV miniseries. Bill Skarsgård scarred thousands more with his Pennywise in the 2017 IT movie and its 2019 sequel. Two actors that brought different things to the character. Different, evil things that made each depiction unique and iconic. But there can only be one definitive portrayal, so who will it be - Curry, or Skarsgård? Let the Beatdown of the King Clown begin!
Collider
‘Wednesday’: 10 Weaknesses Wednesday Addams Doesn’t Want You to Know
With this Netflix's dark comedy series being told from the perspective of the Addams family's eldest child, Wednesday, viewers get to learn more about this deadpan, gothic teenager as she gradually evolves. From her arrival at Nevermore to defeating the villainous Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), many become a part of Wednesday’s journey and gradual development, learning to love and understand her weird nature. The series has become incredibly popular, with Wednesday being a major reason for its success. However, as the season progresses, it becomes clear that Wednesday, although a fascinating character, has her flaws.
Collider
'Mythic Quest' Hands Out Real Christmas Bonuses to Lucky Fans
Employees of Mythic Quest were finally compensated for their hard year of work during the Christmas episode "The 12 Hours of Christmas," and now the show has awarded fans with Christmas bonuses of their own for simply surviving the year and watching the hit comedy. Over on Instagram, CEO David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) and his assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) asked fans, or "Mythic Quest employees," to share their highs and lows from 2022 to the series' official page. They then surprised several lucky fans with a video call thanking them for their loyalty to the fictional company and awarding them with $1000 for a hard year's work.
Collider
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
Collider
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Poster Shows Miles Morales' World Turned Upside Down
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to raise the stakes for Miles Morales in every way possible. After his maiden adventure, Gwen Stacy is returning to fetch Miles for another multiversal spin and fans aren’t complaining. The beauty of Sony’s animated movie lies in its myriad animation styles that accentuate every character. Producer-writer duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller made sure to make the upcoming feature more distinct with every attention to detail.
Collider
'Babylon' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Damien Chazelle's Hollywood Epic
If there ever was a utopian place of outrageous luxury, steeped in decadence, filled with larger-than-life characters; where everything/everyone is rich with temptation, then it was right here on earth, in the heart of Hollywood. But that was another era, when cinema was not just motion-picture, it was an experience, a way of life that people wanted to live, breathe, and feel in their skin and bones. It was the Golden Age of Hollywood, a kingdom of excess and exuberance. The latest period epic Babylon captures the industry’s crucial period in the 1920s when it was transitioning from silent films to talkies.
Collider
Whatever Happened to Disney's 'Tron 3'?
When it arrived in theaters in December 2010, there was hope that Tron: Legacy, like many movies that cost over $150 million to make, could spawn a new endlessly lucrative franchise for its financiers. A sequel to the 1982 movie Tron, Tron: Legacy was aiming to exploit the cult following of its predecessor and use it as a springboard towards getting the kind of massive fanbase that Star Wars has. It's now been over a decade since Legacy was released, and that sequel has never come to fruition, though not for a lack of effort. In fact, there have been several attempts to get the Tron franchise up and running again, but none of the incarnations of Tron 3, as of this writing, have ever gained enough momentum to actually exist.
Collider
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
Collider
The True Story Behind Festivus
When we say Happy Holidays, it's meant to wish everyone the best this time of year, no matter their religion or lack thereof, or what they celebrate. There’s Christmas of course, but that's obviously not the only holiday during the season. Festivus, on December 23rd, may not be a traditional holiday, or a real one if you want to be technical about it, but it is one that means a lot to many for a variety of reasons.
Comments / 0