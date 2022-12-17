When it arrived in theaters in December 2010, there was hope that Tron: Legacy, like many movies that cost over $150 million to make, could spawn a new endlessly lucrative franchise for its financiers. A sequel to the 1982 movie Tron, Tron: Legacy was aiming to exploit the cult following of its predecessor and use it as a springboard towards getting the kind of massive fanbase that Star Wars has. It's now been over a decade since Legacy was released, and that sequel has never come to fruition, though not for a lack of effort. In fact, there have been several attempts to get the Tron franchise up and running again, but none of the incarnations of Tron 3, as of this writing, have ever gained enough momentum to actually exist.

