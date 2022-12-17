Read full article on original website
Scotlandville boys, girls get wins at Red Stick Invitational
Scotlandville picked up a pair of wins in the Redstick Invitational basketball tournament on Wednesday night, one each from its boys and girls squads. The Scotlandville boys defeated Lafayette Christian 46-33, and the Scotlandville girls followed with a 47-41 win over Ponchatoula. In the boys game, Czavian Teasett scored 21...
LSU has signed Shelton Sampson Jr. See why the Catholic WR seems destined to be a star.
One of LSU football's most coveted signees for the Class of 2023, Shelton Sampson Jr., happens to be a local product. Sampson, who played his high school ball at Catholic in Baton Rouge, signed with the Tigers on Wednesday as a four-star prospect. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Sampson adds another...
KJ Williams comes up big as LSU holds on to defeat scrappy East Tennessee State
The last time Matt McMahon and KJ Williams saw the East Tennessee State basketball team, they met a program that would win just 15 games last season. But one of those 15 was against Murray State, one of three losses McMahon, Williams and the NCAA tournament-bound Racers would suffer all season.
LSU has flipped a 4-star tight end from another SEC school to start the early signing period
Ka'morreun Pimpton, a four-star tight end from Fort Worth, Texas, flipped his committment from Vanderbilt to LSU on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. Pimpton committed to Vanderbilt on June 10, but started fielding offers from other Power 5 programs in August. The Tigers jumped into the mix with an offer on Oct. 5, according to 247 Sports, and Pimpton went on official visits to both Texas and LSU in the month of December.
Southern looking for quarterback, linemen as early signing period begins
When any college football signing day rolls around, coaches start talking about needs, both foundational and immediate. Southern coach Eric Dooley can add urgent to the mix. Dooley said he hopes to sign between eight and 12 players when the NCAA’s early signing period begins Wednesday, one day after he lost his starting quarterback of 12 games to the transfer portal.
LSU will play without three starting defensive linemen in the Citrus Bowl
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purude, coach Brian Kelly announced during his radio show Wednesday night. Gaye finished the season with 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2 ½ sacks. He forced two fumbles and deflected two passes.
After slow start, Liberty girls basketball pulls away from Opelousas in Red Stick Invitational
Liberty Magnet’s girls basketball team is in transition. The Patriots graduated the three remaining members last year that helped hoist a state championship in the 2019-20 season, leading to some rocky times this campaign. With 6-foot-3 junior Whitney Hart leading the way, Liberty exhibited a team playing closer to...
LSU football enters the early signing period in the mix for these 4 standout prospects
While LSU already has a top-5 recruiting class, it could move up through the ranks with the addition of a few more national names, including two five-star and two four-star recruits. The addition of any of the remaining names in the mix could dictate how LSU treats the transfer portal...
Live updates: LSU football starts the early signing period expecting a large haul of recruits
LSU football begins the early signing period expecting to sign a large group of prospects for the Class of 2023, looking to build momentum off Brian Kelly's strong debut season. Woodlawn's Rickie Collins and Shelton Sampson Jr. of Catholic are among the local stars expected to sign with the Tigers...
LSU December 2022 and online graduates
LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16. Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
Here's who LSU football appears on track to land during the early signing period
LSU currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The list of recruits includes one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-star recruits, with 10 athletes being from the state of Louisiana. Here's who is expected to sign during the start of the early signing period...
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray has entered transfer portal: 'It has been a blessing'
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray, who started all 12 games for the Jaguars this season, said Monday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and will not return to the team next fall. McCray was benched after committing two turnovers in three possessions in a 43-24 loss to Jackson State in...
Southern head coach Eric Dooley named to HBCU Legacy Bowl coaching staff
Southern coach Eric Dooley, plus a pair of former Southern assistant coaches, have been selected to coach the teams in the second HBCU Legacy Bowl to be played Feb. 25 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas is one of the 20 players already selected for the...
Matt Desormeaux takes over as Catholic's new football coach
Catholic High of New Iberia didn't have to look far for its new head football coach. Matt Desormeaux, who the school announced as its coach in a news release Monday morning, was already there on campus as the assistant principal. "Matt has helped to bring a new light and energy...
WATCH: Coach Drew Brees gives pep talk to Purdue; LSU fans had feelings about it
Purdue announced last week that Drew Brees will be an assistant coach for his alma mater as the Boilermakers prepare to face LSU in the Citrus Bowl. In a video posted to his Instagram, Brees gave a motivational speech to his new players. "This is a new era of Purdue...
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential
Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate. Yet the two businesses are only part of the plans, which are also expected to include a hotel, restaurants and a 330-unit high-end apartment complex.
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
