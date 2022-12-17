ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Scotlandville boys, girls get wins at Red Stick Invitational

Scotlandville picked up a pair of wins in the Redstick Invitational basketball tournament on Wednesday night, one each from its boys and girls squads. The Scotlandville boys defeated Lafayette Christian 46-33, and the Scotlandville girls followed with a 47-41 win over Ponchatoula. In the boys game, Czavian Teasett scored 21...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU has flipped a 4-star tight end from another SEC school to start the early signing period

Ka'morreun Pimpton, a four-star tight end from Fort Worth, Texas, flipped his committment from Vanderbilt to LSU on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. Pimpton committed to Vanderbilt on June 10, but started fielding offers from other Power 5 programs in August. The Tigers jumped into the mix with an offer on Oct. 5, according to 247 Sports, and Pimpton went on official visits to both Texas and LSU in the month of December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern looking for quarterback, linemen as early signing period begins

When any college football signing day rolls around, coaches start talking about needs, both foundational and immediate. Southern coach Eric Dooley can add urgent to the mix. Dooley said he hopes to sign between eight and 12 players when the NCAA’s early signing period begins Wednesday, one day after he lost his starting quarterback of 12 games to the transfer portal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU December 2022 and online graduates

LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16. Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Matt Desormeaux takes over as Catholic's new football coach

Catholic High of New Iberia didn't have to look far for its new head football coach. Matt Desormeaux, who the school announced as its coach in a news release Monday morning, was already there on campus as the assistant principal. "Matt has helped to bring a new light and energy...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential

Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate. Yet the two businesses are only part of the plans, which are also expected to include a hotel, restaurants and a 330-unit high-end apartment complex.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy