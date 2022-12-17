Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry. “They’re in the same league as us,” Boldy said. “Their record is what it is, but no game is a cake walk. You’ve got to show up.” Ryan Hartman scored an empty-net goal for the Wild, who have won 10 of 12 overall. Minnesota has allowed only six goals during its six-game winning streak, and Fleury provided the Wild’s latest solid performance in net.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO