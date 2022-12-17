BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were well on their way to blowing out the Florida Panthers on Monday, until things got a little murky in the second period. Yes, the Bruins finished with a 7-3 win over the Panthers. But, there was a point in the game where Florida scored three-consecutive goals to cut Boston’s lead to one, striking some fear into the hearts of the TD Garden crowd. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe combined for the goals, all coming in a stretch of under six minutes and erasing a commanding lead for the Bruins.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO