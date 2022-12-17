Read full article on original website
How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Explained End-Of-Game Reaction Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum didn’t stick around for any on-court festivities following an uninspiring, 117-112, loss for the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. There was no dapping up or words of encouragement for Aaron Nesmith, who turned in a strong 15-point,...
Jayson Tatum Not Stressing Celtics Getting Booed At Home
It wasn’t a banner night for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. In fact, if they continue to play the way they did, banners will be the last thing they have to worry about. Boston fell to the Indiana Pacers, 117-112, at TD Garden in a game that was far uglier than the final score would indicate. The Celtics entered halftime down by 28 points, playing about as uninspired as they have all season.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams’ Market Garnering ‘Strong Interest’
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of the NBA season. As a result, it could lead to an offseason full of options for the 24-year-old forward. With Williams in the midst of just his fourth NBA campaign, taking a...
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Offers Optimistic View After Loss Vs. Pacers
Disappointing would be an understatement to describe the latest Boston Celtics loss, which marked their third consecutive on Wednesday night. Fresh off back-to-back home defeats, the Celtics added to their loss column yet again. They fell to another subpar opponent, the Indiana Pacers, 117-12, at TD Garden. And while the Celtics remain within 0.5 a game from the NBA’s best record, the Pacers just reached the .500 mark (16-16) on their campaign.
Ja Morant Praises Celtics When Talking Grizzlies’ NBA Finals Path
Ja Morant made a bold statement when discussing his view on the Memphis Grizzlies and their path to reaching the NBA Finals. Without even considering the Western Conference competition, Morant made his stance loud and clear. He isn’t remotely worried about any fellow conference opponents. Instead, the All-Star point guard has his eye on the defending Eastern Conference champs.
Celtics Shorthanded Vs. Pacers With Marcus Smart Ruled Out
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night after losing four out of their last five games, but they will have to do so shorthandedly. Just over an hour before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart won’t play in the contest due to a non-COVID illness.
Kevin Durant Claims Nets Are Disliked, Held To Different Standard
Kevin Durant feels as though the Brooklyn Nets have unfairly garnered negative media attention this season. The Nets have endured several setbacks just 32 games into their season. Whether it was Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons or Steve Nash, there was plenty of headline-worthy news coming from the Nets. Yet, that doesn’t sit right with Durant.
Celtics Guard Derrick White Not Stressing Recent Shooting Slump
The month of December has not been kind to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. A key catalyst for the Celtics off the bench and in the starting unit during the first month and a half of the regular season, White has regressed since the calendar flipped as he is in the middle of a prolonged shooting slump.
Jim Montgomery Believes Cale Makar’s Decision Was ‘Remarkable’
Cale Makar might have regretted his decision, but others feel otherwise. The reigning Norris Trophy winner cost his team a power play Monday night when the honest human in him came out to inform the officials that he wasn’t tripped, but rather lost his balance on his own. This, of course, led to Makar admitting after the game that he felt bad for costing Colorado a shot at a chance to score with the Avalanche ranking top 10 in power play percentage.
How Celtics’ Sam Hauser Addressed Outside Shooting Cold Streak
The Boston Celtics have been far from their previous dominant selves in knocking down shots from the outside. And sharpshooter Sam Hauser, like the team, has also fallen into a bit of a slump recently. During their latest loss against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Hauser was only able to...
Joe Mazzulla Sees Ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith Seizing Chance With Pacers
In two seasons with the Celtics, Aaron Nesmith struggled to solidify a role in Boston’s rotation. But the No. 14 overall pick in 2020 got a new lease on his NBA career this offseason when the Celtics shipped him to the Indiana Pacers as part of the deal for Malcolm Brogdon.
Xander Bogaerts Pens Farewell Message To Red Sox Nation
Longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has agreed to head west to San Diego but first wanted to thank the fans that supported him for the past decade. Bogaerts, who officially signed an 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres on Dec. 9, took to Instagram on Monday and posted his farewell message to the only organization he’s ever known.
What’s Surprised Malcolm Brogdon Most Since Joining Celtics
Year seven for Malcolm Brogdon also served as his debut campaign with the Boston Celtics. The veteran guard explained what has caught him most by surprise after just 26 games. No, it doesn’t have anything to do with the city or the fans. Instead, Brogdon has been taken aback by Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. More specially, Tatum’s demeanor which he described as “humble” and “laid back.”
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Isn’t Focused On Winning This Award
First-year Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon isn’t too keen on the idea of personal accomplishments, rather doing his best to ensure team success. Before the season began, Brogdon was booked as a favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Oddsmakers priced the veteran at +1200, the fourth-best odds among players listed in contention. Yet to Brogdon, none of that matters.
Bruins Notes: Leadership Helped Boston Survive ‘Second-Period Blip’
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were well on their way to blowing out the Florida Panthers on Monday, until things got a little murky in the second period. Yes, the Bruins finished with a 7-3 win over the Panthers. But, there was a point in the game where Florida scored three-consecutive goals to cut Boston’s lead to one, striking some fear into the hearts of the TD Garden crowd. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe combined for the goals, all coming in a stretch of under six minutes and erasing a commanding lead for the Bruins.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Runs Away From Panthers In High-Scoring Tilt
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins continued their dominance at home, defeating the Florida Panthers, 7-3, Monday night at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 25-4-2, while the Panthers fell to 15-14-4. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Basketball, as they say, is a game of runs. Wait a...
Jim Montgomery Sees Improvement In Brandon Carlo’s Offensive Game
Brandon Carlo has never been known for his offensive capabilities, but 2022 has been an especially slow year for the Bruins defenseman. After skating in 26 games without a goal to open up the season, it appears Carlo may flipped the switch Monday night, however. He potted his first goal of the season in Boston’s blowout win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, sniping a trailing shot past goaltender Spencer Knight.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Interacts With Twitter User Over Travel Calls
Jaylen Brown didn’t shy away from responding to one Twitter user who shared several clips of his travel violations this season. Brown first spoke out against the calls after the Boston Celtics dropped a second straight loss against a lackluster Orlando Magic team Sunday. With Boston losers in three straight and Brown charged with five turnovers in their latest contest, he attempted to call out what he believes is a double standard.
Striking Right Balance Key To Coaching Bruins For Jim Montgomery
First-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery isn’t looking to push perfection onto his players. Instead, the 53-year-old bench boss seems to have a firm understanding of when to get on his veteran-laden group and when to relax the reins as well. It’s a delicate balance to find, especially when...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sold For Record Amount Amid NBA Investigation
Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver, who was practically forced into selling his teams due to an NBA investigation and backlash from sponsors, is officially about to cash in despite his transgressions. Because of course he is. On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that...
