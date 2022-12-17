ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

KSAT 12

WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Cold snap could impact profits generated from cattle, Seguin rancher says

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin rancher is gearing up to protect livestock from the upcoming cold snap, as Thursday’s freezing temperatures could hurt the profits generated from those animals. Rancher Jim Colvin said calves are born in the winter. “Calving season is where you make your money,” Colvin...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio

With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Arctic cold front could affect VIA service

SAN ANTONIO – Arctic, bitterly cold air could impact VIA Metropolitan Transit service this week. VIA is closely monitoring the weather forecast for any disruptions from Thursday through Christmas Day. An arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Thursday, bringing with it the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver killed in rollover crash on West Side highway ramp

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a rollover crash on the West Side on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Loop 410 West near the Highway 151 exit ramp. Details about what caused the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Witte Museum exhibition explores history of Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO – An exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the story of Brackenridge Park through maps, photos and artifacts. The exhibit, “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park,” is based on a book by Lewis F. Fisher. “The book and the exhibit are both divided into...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

