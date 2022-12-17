Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
UTSA wide receiver suspended following rollover crash near campus; police say he was ‘suspected of DWI’
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s athletics program has suspended football standout Joshua Cephus following a crash in which he was accused of driving while intoxicated. A San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News shows that Cephus, a senior wide receiver, was...
KSAT 12
LIVE VIDEO CHAT: Join KSAT meteorologists as first freeze moves through San Antonio, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
An arctic cold front will sweep across Texas on Thursday (12/22), bringing a widespread hard freeze by Friday (12/23) morning. With Christmas this weekend and the recent memory of the February 2021 winter storm in mind, you may be paying closer attention to the weather in the coming days. Your...
KSAT 12
WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
KSAT 12
Cold snap could impact profits generated from cattle, Seguin rancher says
SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin rancher is gearing up to protect livestock from the upcoming cold snap, as Thursday’s freezing temperatures could hurt the profits generated from those animals. Rancher Jim Colvin said calves are born in the winter. “Calving season is where you make your money,” Colvin...
KSAT 12
San Antonio residents may have felt a shake following 5.3 magnitude West Texas earthquake
Did you feel a random rumble Friday afternoon? If so, it was the result of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake about 12 miles north of Midland. The earthquake happened at 5:35 p.m. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 3.1 miles. Earthquakes of this magnitude can be subtly felt in...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake Overlook parking, access to dam to remain closed thru Jan. 31
CANYON LAKE, Texas – The temporary closure of Overlook parking at Canyon Lake and access to the dam has been extended for at least another month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that the closure, originally scheduled from Nov. 7-Dec. 23 for construction, has been extended through Jan. 31, 2023.
KSAT 12
7 warming centers will be open in San Antonio area during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will open seven warming centers for people and pets due to freezing temperatures in the forecast. The short-term shelters will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, when the cold front is expected to arrive. Officials are asking those seeking shelter to...
KSAT 12
Traffic, weather delay $9M North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project, San Antonio Public Works says
SAN ANTONIO – The North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project on the East Side is now expected to be complete by fall 2023. Frustrated business owners along North New Braunfels Avenue say they’ve spent the last year trying to make it work while the city tries to finish the $9 million project.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
KSAT 12
How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio
With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
KSAT 12
New seafood restaurant ‘Go Fish Market’ to open in San Antonio on Jan. 12
SAN ANTONIO – Husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter are adding a new seafood restaurant to their growing list of ventures. Go Fish Market will open on Jan. 12 near the Pearl at 125 W. Grayson St., a news release said. The café will be the Carpenter’s fourth undertaking...
KSAT 12
Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to a car crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a motor vehicle accident involving an entrapment. The accident occurred at Old McGregor Road and Hewitt Drive. We will provide updates as they become available.
KSAT 12
La Panadería tops Yelp’s list of best spots to get hot chocolate in Texas
San Antonio’s La Panadería made Yelp’s Top 25 Best Places to Get Hot Chocolate list. This is the cafe’s second year making the coveted listing. The directory was made from Yelp data, including reviews that mentioned the words “hot chocolate” and ratings. Brothers José...
KSAT 12
Arctic cold front could affect VIA service
SAN ANTONIO – Arctic, bitterly cold air could impact VIA Metropolitan Transit service this week. VIA is closely monitoring the weather forecast for any disruptions from Thursday through Christmas Day. An arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Thursday, bringing with it the...
KSAT 12
Driver killed in rollover crash on West Side highway ramp
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a rollover crash on the West Side on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Loop 410 West near the Highway 151 exit ramp. Details about what caused the...
KSAT 12
Last-minute preps to do on your house before freezing temps arrive later this week
SAN ANTONIO – Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. It will be a chilly Christmas weekend, and hopefully, you have checked to ensure everything around your home is ready for the season’s first freeze. When it comes to...
KSAT 12
Witte Museum exhibition explores history of Brackenridge Park
SAN ANTONIO – An exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the story of Brackenridge Park through maps, photos and artifacts. The exhibit, “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park,” is based on a book by Lewis F. Fisher. “The book and the exhibit are both divided into...
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
