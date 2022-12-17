Read full article on original website
LASA Thanks South Tacoma Eagles 2933
Submitted by Nancy Jennings/LASA. LASA would like to thank South Tacoma Eagles 2933, Aerie and Auxiliary for all of their support for our Christmas gift box this year. You truly are an example of “People Helping People!”. With your support we were able to put smiles on many more...
Artists Wanted for Mural Artist Roster and Traffic Box Wraps
TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma invites artists living in Pierce County to submit applications for two opportunities – joining the Mural Artist Roster and creating traffic box wrap designs throughout the city. Mural Artist Roster. The City of Tacoma is now accepting applications from experienced artists...
The Friendly Fast Food of El Sabor Taqueria
After running a few errands here and there, we decided we needed to slow down a bit and enjoy a late lunch. We were coming back home from University Place and decided we needed some excellent Mexican food at El Sabor. We’ve dined often there before and actually prefer to eat at the little restaurant. The people behind the counter are friendly and accommodating but you do hae to ask for extra napkins! These are juicy entries. The prices are very reasonable. I’m guessing there is a constant path of students from Tacoma Community College with El Sabor directly across the street.
2022 in Review
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. It is truly hard to believe that 2022 is ending. I want to extend my thanks to many in the community that have been part of the work accomplished this year. The number of meetings attended, and emails sent pale in comparison to the face-to-face conversations with community members around town, at events or in between meetings. We have some incredibly passionate and creative community members in the 6th district that bring ideas to the table.
Pierce County Emergency Operations Center at Level II
Pierce County social media post. Pierce County Department of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operation Center at a Level II in response to the inclement weather this week. Continue to monitor this site for updates.
Tacoma’s Vad Turlak Awarded Doctor of Chiropractic degree
In a commencement ceremony held December 16, Vad Turlak of Tacoma received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences. “We are very proud of Vad Turlak, as National University’s Doctor of Chiropractic program is one of the most demanding of its kind,” says President Joseph Stiefel of National University.
Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Warming Centers
Pierce Transit announcement. The Puget Sound is experiencing cold temperatures that are expected to last for several days. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the cold, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus or SHUTTLE (for registered SHUTTLE customers) rides to warming centers and shelters.
27 Community Art Projects Funded by the Tacoma Arts Commission
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Arts Commission recently awarded $138,000 in Community Arts Projects funding to 27 Tacoma organizations, groups, and businesses in support of 2023 public outreach projects in the fields of culture, dance, film, literary, music, performing, visual, and cross-disciplinary arts. “We’re proud of the breadth of...
Sound Transit delays opening of Puyallup garage, new surface parking
Sound Transit announcement. In late October, we told you our goal was to open the garage and new surface parking by the end of December. Working with the City of Puyallup and BNSF, we’ve tried hard to meet that goal, but we know now that the garage will not open until early next year. We will provide a more specific timeline when we have it.
EFN files permit to build 21,000sf warehouse
City of Lakewood announcement. Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed by contacting the lead Planner assigned to the project. APPLICATION NUMBER...
There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action
Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who...
Obituary Notices – December 20, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: John Leslee Kizer. Powers Funeral Home: Helen Marie Jackson; Shirley Ann LaDuke; Phyllis Lou Haugen; Paul John Arbuckle. Gaffney Funeral Home: Carolyn Lucille (Connell) Kurriger; Robert Joseph Sheridan. Week’s Dryer Mortuary: Sandra Lee Marcus.
