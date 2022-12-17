Read full article on original website
Related
Black Mom Is Sick of Strangers Telling Her That Her White Baby "Isn’t Really" Hers
I mean, she was there at the birth, we’re pretty sure she knows she’s the mom...
Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, apologized for his "foolishness" and received a standing ovation during a service on Sunday Matt Chandler is back after stepping away from his role as lead pastor at the Village Church following "concerns" about him messaging a woman who was not his wife. Chandler, 48, took the stage at the Church in Flower Mound, Texas, on Sunday for the first time since August, according to The New York Times and Christianity Today. The Megachurch pastor went on a leave of absence...
Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
Good News Network
Heartwarming Moment Ex-Foster Kid Asks to Be Adopted by Family He Sold a Car To
There’s no substituting the need for family, and one young man raised in the foster care system hoped to find one in a pair of perspective car buyers he met last year. Video shows the Wilkinsons family, who walked off the lot with a car and a new friend in April 2021, reacting tearfully to salesman Davon Woods’ recorded message asking them to become his ‘forever family’ and whether he could take their last name.
TODAY.com
One mom’s ‘home for the holidays’ food plan is going viral — and it’s a masterpiece in organization
For many of us, the week before Christmas is a time to place other concerns on the back burner and to shift focus to the people in our lives who really matter. Celebrating the holidays looks different for everyone, and for one Midwestern family, Christmas gatherings are deliciously and marvelously collated.
After School Satan Club co-founder defends his mission amid parental outrage: 'Not looking to convert' kids
The Satanic Temple spokesman Lucien Greaves defended his 'After School Satan Club' proposal amid fierce pushback by parents at a Virginia elementary school.
TODAY.com
Family forgot to include their elderly dog on a Christmas card. The responses were hilarious
It was almost a very pugly Christmas for one Massachusetts family. Tina Haupert designed the family's 2022 Christmas card and sent them out to friends and family the first week of December. The Haupert holiday card featured Tina, her husband Mal, their son, Quinn, and the family's new lizard, Scales.
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart shares timeless holiday recipes and crafts
Marth Stewart shares timeless holiday recipes and crafts to brighten up your table, including decorative pressed velvet leaves, delicious eggnog and rich Noël nut balls.Dec. 21, 2022.
TODAY.com
Al Roker describes the joy of spending Christmas with older kids
For TODAY weatherman Al Roker, the benchmark of any successful holiday season is simple: No fighting. "My favorite family tradition is not everybody fighting," Al says. "That’s a great thing. If that happens — you can get your adult children together and their significant others and everything is fine? Win-win."
TODAY.com
TODAY anchors share holiday scrapbook filled with festive family pics
As families all over the world deck the halls and gather together to celebrate the season, the TODAY family is giving viewers a peek at a holiday scrapbook filled with their own treasured traditions and festive memories. For instance, for Savannah Guthrie, the holidays are all about getting cozy and...
Comments / 0