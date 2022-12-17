ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Organizations partner together to host baby shower for 40 homeless mothers in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida mothers are getting some much-needed holiday help. Pinnacle Developers teamed up with the non-profit organization Chapman Partnership to hold a baby shower on Tuesday for 40 homeless moms. Other organizations also took part in the event — donating baby supplies including bottles, pacifiers, and...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Salvation Army of Broward County donates gifts to children

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others. The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale. Presents were given to families who...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami firefighters help Santa make special deliveries to local schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue is sharing the spirit of the season with local students. Crew members on Wednesday made a special delivery to several schools in Miami. The firefighters were Santa’s little helpers, packing tons of toys for the celebration. The toy drive aims to...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake / Rusty Pelican, Miami

It is almost crunch time for the Christmas holiday. Hopefully, the presents are all bought so you can turn your attention to the meal. A chef has an easy appetizer to get the party started. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys. The Chef: Kyle Kingrey. The Restaurant: Rusty Pelican,...
MIAMI, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Miami-Dade's Mayor Offering Help For Anyone Suffering This Holiday Season

Miami-Dade is out with a holiday stress and mental health safety message. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says first responders are standing by to help since this is the time of year they see increases in suicide, domestic violence and road rage calls. She says there's no reason to suffer in silence. The county has resources available for anyone in need, she's encouraging everyone to take full advantage of them.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teddy Bear Drive held in Hollywood school in honor of Taylor Bishop

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The student council at Hollywood Hills Elementary School is acting as Santa’s little helpers this holiday season!. Faculty, staff, and children hosted a teddy bear drive honoring Taylor Bishop, a four-year-old boy who was killed when a single-engine plane crashed into the car he was in with his mother, Megan. His mother, who works at the school, survived the accident.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Mayor Levine Cava wants residents in distress over the holidays to reach out for help

MIAMI - The holiday season can be especially stressful for some. On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, former Miami Dolphins Dan Marino and Nat Moore, and former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine to share a public safety message for the holidays. "For Us, Protect Us!" is focused on residents standing together as a community to keep each other safe from harm. The message stresses that residents who are in distress should reach out for help. "The holiday season comes with great joy and happiness and celebration and it also brings additional...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25

In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Zoo Miami welcomes baby giraffe

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An adorable baby giraffe made his debut at Zoo Miami. The bundle of joy stands over 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. The newborn is the 59th baby giraffe born at the facility. He spent the Monday morning getting better acquainted with the herd...
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

Our 7 Favorite Miami Restaurants That Opened in 2022

This year, Miami welcomed a host of restaurants ranging from comfort food joints to luxe purveyors of caviar and lobster to everything in between. Many of the city’s new additions capitalized on the wealth of local produce and seafood, weaving this bounty into recipes inspired by Miami’s rich multicultural heritage.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy