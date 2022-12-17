Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Rolling Loud festival partners with Miami-Dade to gift toys to children at Miami Gardens day care
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There was toy joy for children at a Miami Gardens day care, thanks in part to a popular music festival hosted in South Florida. The co-founder of Rolling Loud partnered with Miami-Dade on Wednesday to give toys to children at the day care. The gifts...
WSVN-TV
Jada Page Foundation holds toy giveaway at Golden Glades Elementary in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida foundation carried on a touching tradition to honor the memory of a girl who was taken too soon. The Jada Page Foundation Toy Giveaway on Wednesday lit up young faces at Golden Glades Elementary School. The foundation ensured every child has a...
WSVN-TV
Kroger partners with United Way Miami to give gift cards and food to 2 veterans ahead of Christmas
MIAMI (WSVN) - The nation’s largest grocery store chain has recently made its South Florida debut, and they are giving back to the community on their very first year in the region. Kroger was behind a grocery giveaway on Wednesday for some of the most deserving in our community.
WSVN-TV
Organizations partner together to host baby shower for 40 homeless mothers in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida mothers are getting some much-needed holiday help. Pinnacle Developers teamed up with the non-profit organization Chapman Partnership to hold a baby shower on Tuesday for 40 homeless moms. Other organizations also took part in the event — donating baby supplies including bottles, pacifiers, and...
WSVN-TV
Farm Share food giveaway spreads holiday cheer at Jesus People Ministries in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holidays around the corner, South Florida organizations gathered for a giveaway to feed the homeless community. Families in Miami Gardens picked up fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods as they drove through the parking lot of Jesus People Ministries near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.
WSVN-TV
Salvation Army of Broward County donates gifts to children
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others. The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale. Presents were given to families who...
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighters help Santa make special deliveries to local schools
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue is sharing the spirit of the season with local students. Crew members on Wednesday made a special delivery to several schools in Miami. The firefighters were Santa’s little helpers, packing tons of toys for the celebration. The toy drive aims to...
WSVN-TV
Local leaders speak out on rising antisemitism at Greater Miami Jewish Federation
MIAMI (WSVN) - The recent rise of antisemitism across the country, and closer to home in South Florida, is becoming a cause for concern. On Tuesday, local leaders met on the Jewish festival of Chanukah at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and spoke out on the recent uptick in antisemitism in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
WSVN-TV
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake / Rusty Pelican, Miami
It is almost crunch time for the Christmas holiday. Hopefully, the presents are all bought so you can turn your attention to the meal. A chef has an easy appetizer to get the party started. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys. The Chef: Kyle Kingrey. The Restaurant: Rusty Pelican,...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
iheart.com
Miami-Dade's Mayor Offering Help For Anyone Suffering This Holiday Season
Miami-Dade is out with a holiday stress and mental health safety message. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says first responders are standing by to help since this is the time of year they see increases in suicide, domestic violence and road rage calls. She says there's no reason to suffer in silence. The county has resources available for anyone in need, she's encouraging everyone to take full advantage of them.
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
WSVN-TV
Teddy Bear Drive held in Hollywood school in honor of Taylor Bishop
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The student council at Hollywood Hills Elementary School is acting as Santa’s little helpers this holiday season!. Faculty, staff, and children hosted a teddy bear drive honoring Taylor Bishop, a four-year-old boy who was killed when a single-engine plane crashed into the car he was in with his mother, Megan. His mother, who works at the school, survived the accident.
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Mayor Levine Cava wants residents in distress over the holidays to reach out for help
MIAMI - The holiday season can be especially stressful for some. On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, former Miami Dolphins Dan Marino and Nat Moore, and former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine to share a public safety message for the holidays. "For Us, Protect Us!" is focused on residents standing together as a community to keep each other safe from harm. The message stresses that residents who are in distress should reach out for help. "The holiday season comes with great joy and happiness and celebration and it also brings additional...
What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25
In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami welcomes baby giraffe
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An adorable baby giraffe made his debut at Zoo Miami. The bundle of joy stands over 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. The newborn is the 59th baby giraffe born at the facility. He spent the Monday morning getting better acquainted with the herd...
Our 7 Favorite Miami Restaurants That Opened in 2022
This year, Miami welcomed a host of restaurants ranging from comfort food joints to luxe purveyors of caviar and lobster to everything in between. Many of the city’s new additions capitalized on the wealth of local produce and seafood, weaving this bounty into recipes inspired by Miami’s rich multicultural heritage.
WSVN-TV
A community is on alert after an attempted kidnapping of 3 girls in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is on alert after an attempted kidnapping. Deputies said three young girls were approached by a man on a bicycle in the area of Northwest Nine Court in Pompano Beach on Sunday. Two of them ran away, and the third kept...
fox35orlando.com
Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'
MIAMI Fla. - A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media. The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida. The post has received over...
Comments / 0