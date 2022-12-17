ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

WSMV

Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down

Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Investigation underway after man shot, killed in …. Metro police are investigating after a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville

Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in Tennessee

TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Investigation underway...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24

Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee Hemp Collaborative granted nearly $5 Million

Tennessee State University, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Partner to Research and Develop Hemp Industry. Nashville – A collaborative initiative led by Tennessee State University (TSU), in partnership with the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), the University of Tennessee (UT),...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike

In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. This Week with Bob Mueller: December 18, 2022. A scathing audit finds...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
BEAVER DAM, KY

