fox56news.com
Lexington woman accused of selling fentanyl to detectives with child in car
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman is facing charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl with her child in the car. According to an arrest citation, detectives conducted a “controlled drug transaction” around 12:30 p.m. Monday outside a Kroger in Winchester. Police said Samayla Parrish, 21,...
lakercountry.com
Nine indicted by grand jury
A Russell County grand jury indicted nine individuals yesterday. Jimmy Weston, age 40, of Russell Springs, on charges of fleeing or evading police first degree, speeding 17 mph over the limit, driving under the influence third offense, operating on a suspended license, failure to surrender a revoked license, criminal mischief second degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to notify address change.
wbontv.com
Manhunt ends with suspect in custody
A manhunt has ended tonight in Madison County with the apprehension of Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) age 52 of Richmond. Mr. Masters was being sought by local law enforcement for Attempted Murder, Fleeing and Evading Police, and Wanton Endangerment. The charges stem from the shooting incident on McWhorter Court around 3:30 yesterday in Richmond.
wymt.com
Knox County man charged with assaulting deputy, trying to hit him with metal object
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got into a fight with a deputy and then tried to hit him with a metal object. It happened on Pea Ridge Road in Artemus Monday night. In a news release, a Knox County...
wbontv.com
Manhunt for shooting suspect intensifies in Madison County, search to resume
The manhunt for a suspect in an alleged shooting earlier today in Richmond has been officially called off tonight. Authorities say the search will resume in the morning and urge anyone with any information or that sees anyone suspicious to call 911. Investigators tell WBON-TV9 they are still not able to release the suspect’s identity at this time, but that residents in the search area should remain on a higher alert until the suspect is captured.
wbontv.com
Store theft call, ends in arrest of man with arrest warrant
The Richmond police department report responding to a theft claim last Saturday from a local store on Merrick Dr. The arresting officer reported looking for 35 year-old Charles Kavanaugh earlier in the night for his alleged active warrants for arrest. So when the arresting officer arrived on scene at the Merrick Drive area, he reportedly, immediately recognized Kavanugh at the store.
WKYT 27
Richmond shooting suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Richmond police. According to the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page, 52-year-old Russell “Mark” Masters was arrested around 8:00 Tuesday night. Police say they found Masters at a house on Crooksville road and obtained a...
wymt.com
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
wymt.com
Horse, person hit by car in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Whitley County Dispatch confirmed a person riding a horse was hit by a car Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Bee Creek Road. We will update this story when more information is available.
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
wymt.com
No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday. In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire. The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded...
WTVQ
7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
wymt.com
Update: Road back open in Harlan County after early morning fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8 a.m. Update: Officials tell us Highway 38 is back open now and crews have cleared the scene of the fire. Firefighters with the Evarts Fire Department tell WYMT the fire was at a two-story house and no one was injured. The cause of the...
WKYT 27
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County. Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Teenage Girl
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl. Officials are searching for 17 year old Savannah Dalton. Dalton is described as standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and having black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, aqua blue sweatpants, black shoes.
wymt.com
Laurel County man arrested on abuse charges
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of physically abusing a child. The arrest came after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Based Services had been investigating 30-year-old Robert W. Smallwood of Lily. The investigators suspected that a 7-year-old girl was being physically abuse at a home off Copley Road.
wymt.com
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County. According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday. We will...
wbontv.com
Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified
A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
wbontv.com
Boyfriend files assault charges against Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy
Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle has placed one of his deputies on administrative leave after she was charged with assault by her boyfriend after an alleged domestic violence incident. Madison County Deputy Jennifer Lee Kermeen was subsequently arrested stemming from those charges from an alledged altercation that occurred on Nov 30th, where the alleged victim then filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police.
