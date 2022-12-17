ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaime’s Local Love: The Merchantile of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Merchantile is a small business of small businesses! You can shop from TONS of local creators, artists, designers, vintage curators and more!. The shop gained Valley love with its first location in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale by giving hundreds of small business owners space and a voice to share their work with the community. This location also introduced many local makers to the tourist community — giving them a wider audience and sending visitors home with things that boast Arizona and are Arizona made.
Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete

The Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project is nearly complete.
Phoenix man converts house into game room with pinball machines

Phoenix man converts house into game room with pinball machines
Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year

Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year
True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
Warmer weather on the way for Arizona into the holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a cold start Tuesday with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we’ll warm to about 64 degrees today under mostly cloudy skies. That’s pretty close to the normal or average high of 65 degrees for this time of the year in Phoenix.
Phoenix Magazine talks the future of Tempe’s waterfront

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Craig Outhler, editor of Phoenix Magazine, said there’s been a lot of changes in Tempe but that Valley residents have even more to look forward to down the road. “Just east of here on the south part of the lake, there’s something called South...
Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses

Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses
Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
Lawyer says turbulence was likely avoidable on Phoenix flight to Hawaii

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Over thirty people were injured after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Hawaii experienced severe turbulence before landing. Arizona’s Family spoke to an attorney who says the passengers on board could have a possible argument for a lawsuit. “There was a girl rows behind...
Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico

Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico
Sky Train expands at Sky Harbor just in time for holiday travel rush

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Just in time for the holiday travel rush, the PHX Sky Train extension at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is officially open! After years of planning and constructing, the Sky Train will now have two additional stops: the 24th Street Station and the Rental Car Center Station.
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
Winter storm causing delays for travelers at Sky Harbor Airport

Winter storm causing delays for travelers at Sky Harbor Airport
