Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Phoenix man converts home into giant fun house with arcade games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas decorations are great, but make no mistake; a house in a north Phoenix neighborhood is number one when it comes to fun. Welcome to the “House of Pinball,” where every kid on the block wants to hang out for the holidays. But the...
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: The Merchantile of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Merchantile is a small business of small businesses! You can shop from TONS of local creators, artists, designers, vintage curators and more!. The shop gained Valley love with its first location in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale by giving hundreds of small business owners space and a voice to share their work with the community. This location also introduced many local makers to the tourist community — giving them a wider audience and sending visitors home with things that boast Arizona and are Arizona made.
AZFamily
Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete
The shipping containers will start to be removed on Jan. 4 so they don't damage lands, properties and natural resources. It's cold in the Valley but expect temperatures to rise soon.
AZFamily
Phoenix man converts house into game room with pinball machines
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car.
AZFamily
Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year
The only two claims that weren't dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
AZFamily
Warmer weather on the way for Arizona into the holiday weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a cold start Tuesday with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we’ll warm to about 64 degrees today under mostly cloudy skies. That’s pretty close to the normal or average high of 65 degrees for this time of the year in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Glendale to reverse firefighter’s brain cancer claim decision after AZ Family report
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One day after Arizona’s Family reported the city of Glendale denied firefighter Mark Fowl’s brain cancer claim, officials confirmed on Wednesday the city will approve the claim no matter what. His family will receive line-of-duty death benefits as they should by state law.
AZFamily
Phoenix Magazine talks the future of Tempe’s waterfront
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Craig Outhler, editor of Phoenix Magazine, said there’s been a lot of changes in Tempe but that Valley residents have even more to look forward to down the road. “Just east of here on the south part of the lake, there’s something called South...
AZFamily
Phoenix pilot training center takes ASU students under its wing with new partnership
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For over 20 years, thousands of people have walked into AeroGuard training centers in Arizona and flown out as pilots. Now it’s offering the same career path for Arizona State University students enrolled in the B.S. in Aeronautical Management Technology degree program. It’s a career...
AZFamily
Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses
Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley.
AZFamily
Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
AZFamily
Lawyer says turbulence was likely avoidable on Phoenix flight to Hawaii
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Over thirty people were injured after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Hawaii experienced severe turbulence before landing. Arizona’s Family spoke to an attorney who says the passengers on board could have a possible argument for a lawsuit. “There was a girl rows behind...
AZFamily
Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car.
AZFamily
Glendale father back home after being jailed in Mexico for traveling with a gun
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale family is celebrating this holiday season. Their loved one is finally home after spending months behind bars in Mexico. Ira Beavers was jailed for having a gun in his car. Having a gun or even one round of ammunition could get you...
AZFamily
Sky Train expands at Sky Harbor just in time for holiday travel rush
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Just in time for the holiday travel rush, the PHX Sky Train extension at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is officially open! After years of planning and constructing, the Sky Train will now have two additional stops: the 24th Street Station and the Rental Car Center Station.
AZFamily
Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center
Carina and Adriana are raising money for Ukrainian refugees--more than $8,000 so far!. Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Surprise Squad recipient marks milestone after being declared cancer free.
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
AZFamily
Winter storm causing delays for travelers at Sky Harbor Airport
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station.
