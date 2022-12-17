Sabonis has 23 points and 13 rebounds, Kings beat Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings used a dominant performance from their starters to beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Friday night.

Sacramento’s starting five outscored Detroit’s 99-66.

De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and nine assists for the Kings, and Keegan Murray added 20 points. Sacramento had seven players in double figures, including all five starters.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 22 points and rookie Jalen Duran added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Saddiq Bey scored 14 points and Marvin Bagley III had 13.

Detroit closed to 106-100 midway through the fourth, but Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer, stripped Bogdanovic and made a layup to put the Kings up 111-100 with 5:46 left.

HAWKS 125, HORNETS 106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and depleted Atlanta handed Charlotte its seventh straight loss.

AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks. They shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead.

LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets. They are an NBA-worst 7-22.

