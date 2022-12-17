ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Former pastor accused of defrauding elderly, mentally disabled couple of about $18,000

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Agoi_0jleizQU00

A former pastor from Miami Gardens is charged with defrauding a mentally disabled elderly couple who attended her church of almost $18,000, police said.

Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, was charged with exploitation of the elderly, organized scheme to defraud and two counts of grand theft.

Hampton-Barley targeted an 81-year-old man and 89-year-old woman who she knew for more than 10 years and had attended the church where she was a pastor, Miami-Dade Police said. It’s unclear when Hampton-Barley stepped down as pastor.

The couple has onset dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other mental health disorders., police said in a statement.

A family member of the couple, while caring for them, noticed that there had been a change in their home deed, police said.

Investigators discovered that over the course of several months, Hampton-Barley obtained power of attorney over the couple and altered the deed, police said.

She also allegedly added her name to their bank accounts, altered their retirement funding and tried to have their life insurance policy cashed out, according to police. She is accused of posing as the couple’s daughter to sign cash disbursements totaling nearly $18,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Man sought in Fort Lauderdale club stabbing, two teen girls injured

MIAMI - The search is on for a man who stabbed two teens last month at a Fort Lauderdale club. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was with a group of friends at SWAY Nightclub on SW 2nd Avenue when she was groped by a man. She pushed him away and told her friends what had happened. A friend of the teen, also 17, went up to the man and told him to leave them alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

BSO Searches for Missing 15-Year-Old Tamarac Teen

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a teenage boy missing from Tamarac. According to detectives, Joseph Angel Rodriguez, 15, was last seen driving a 2021 white Kia Seltos FL tag QBCU75 at around 5:49 a.m., Monday, Dec. 19, near the 8000 block of Lagos De Campo Blvd. in Tamarac.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Broward Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing felony charge

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been arrested. Authorities said 39-year-old Ashley Richardson was taken into custody on a warrant out of Palm Beach. Richardson is facing a charge of domestic battery and a felony charge of making a threat to kill.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison

Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
miamitimesonline.com

First Haitian American asst. chief of schools' police recognized

Cherise Giordani Gause is recognized as the first Haitian American woman to be Assistant Chief of the Miami Police Department by the Miami-Dade County Public School Board. Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall did not want 2022 to end without giving Gause her moment and expressing her immense joy in honoring Gause for her leadership.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police

A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Broward School Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching Special Needs Students

An aide at a high school in Pembroke Pines was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision. John Harrison Smith, 53, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by an authority figure, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Crime Update: $3K Stolen in Pool Hall Burglary

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Dec. 10, 2022. A 22-year-old female was the victim of Auto Theft on Lakeview Terr on 12/06/2022. Burglary Business. A Burglary to Business occurred at...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Woman caught on video throwing monitor at ticket counter employee at MIA

MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500. Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges against McMillian.According to investigators, on Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent,...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy