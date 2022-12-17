Former pastor accused of defrauding elderly, mentally disabled couple of about $18,000

A former pastor from Miami Gardens is charged with defrauding a mentally disabled elderly couple who attended her church of almost $18,000, police said.

Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, was charged with exploitation of the elderly, organized scheme to defraud and two counts of grand theft.

Hampton-Barley targeted an 81-year-old man and 89-year-old woman who she knew for more than 10 years and had attended the church where she was a pastor, Miami-Dade Police said. It’s unclear when Hampton-Barley stepped down as pastor.

The couple has onset dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other mental health disorders., police said in a statement.

A family member of the couple, while caring for them, noticed that there had been a change in their home deed, police said.

Investigators discovered that over the course of several months, Hampton-Barley obtained power of attorney over the couple and altered the deed, police said.

She also allegedly added her name to their bank accounts, altered their retirement funding and tried to have their life insurance policy cashed out, according to police. She is accused of posing as the couple’s daughter to sign cash disbursements totaling nearly $18,000.