Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
Related
ocnjdaily.com
Hiring Search Continues For New OCHS Principal
Ocean City High School Principal Matthew Jamison retired in the summer of 2021. And, for about eight months, longtime educator Mark Napoleon filled the top post as an interim principal while the district began a search for a candidate to help lead the district. When Napoleon took another position in...
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
ocnjdaily.com
City to Honor John Loeper, Dr. Patrick Kane With MLK Award
Leading a life of doing for others, helping a community, making it better, that is what the Martin Luther King Community Service Award is all about. And the few who are selected have made an impact, a difference. Two Ocean City residents with very different contributions to the community have...
ocnjdaily.com
Cape May County Commission Director Gerald Thornton Honored
The Cape May County Board of Commissioners presented Commission Director Gerald M. Thornton with a proclamation Tuesday night during a farewell ceremony. Tuesday was Thornton’s final Commissioner meeting before he retires at the end of the year. During the ceremony, the board also presented Thornton with a framed gavel.
followsouthjersey.com
Concealed Carry Prohibited In ‘Sensitive Areas’ In Camden County
CAMDEN, N.J. — Many public areas in Camden County are now off limits for anyone to carry a concealed firearm. The Camden County Board of Commissioners has recently passed a resolution that prohibits anyone from carrying any firearm concealed or otherwise in “sensitive areas” within the county.
thesunpapers.com
‘A win win for everybody’
The Moorestown Fire Department and Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) have partnered for a program to benefit students looking for tuition discounts and college credits. The collaboration includes a tuition discount program – up to 10 percent – for RCBC students who volunteer eight hours a week in Moorestown....
Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Massive wind turbine farms just 15 miles off the coast of the Jersey Shore planned by Governor Phil Murphy encompass an area from Cape May to the Barnegat Inlet and are getting ready to be constructed. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra says there’s more than just clean energy on the table, saying the effort is not only bad for tourism but a money grab by powerful entities. “One day in the not too distant future, you’re going to wake up, look out onto the beach and see armies of gas-powered ships starting to erect “clean” windmills The post Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys appeared first on Shore News Network.
70and73.com
Shopping center owner drops highly controversial plan for Super Wawa at Barclay Farm in Cherry Hill.
A plan to build a Super Wawa at the Barclay Farm Shopping Center that which sparked 18 months of heated opposition from neighbors is dead, according to Cherry Hill Township. Cosmas Diamantis, the Township's director of community development, told 70and73.com in an interview that the Barclay Farm Shopping Center owners today (December 21) submitted a letter withdrawing their application to the Planning Board.
jerseydigs.com
Showboat Atlantic City Tower Could Be Converted into Over 300 Apartments
The ownership behind one of Atlantic City’s most prominent oceanfront hotels appears to have residences on the mind as an entire section of the Showboat complex could become apartments. Tower Investments, the Philadelphia-based developer who owns the Showboat, have submitted plans to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) that...
Pair of smaller South Jersey hospitals merge with larger health care systems
Two small hospitals in South Jersey have announced plans to merge with larger health care networks, remaining open for the foreseeable future.
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
Constructive Criticism Leads To Atlantic City, NJ Road Repairs
We have written several articles about the deplorable conditions of various roadways in Atlantic City, New Jersey. On December 3, 2022, we specifically addressed the 2400 block of Atlantic Avenue. If you missed our coverage, here is a link to catch-up. We were advised by Atlantic City Council President George...
Northfield, New Jersey Mayor Displaced From Home Due To Fire
Mayor Chau’s home caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022. The fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters from Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point, and Pleasantville responded to the working fire on the 1000 block of Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey. Chau was incredibly grateful for the...
southjerseyobserver.com
Runnemede Funeral Home Property Sold For $744K; Building to be Converted Into Retail Cannabis Facility
The building that was once home to Ciechanowski Funeral Home, located at 1100 N. Black Horse Pike in Runnemede, sold on November 4, 2022, property records show. SJO previously reported that the existing building will be converted into a retail cannabis facility. The Runnemede Planning and Zoning Board approved the...
Stanley Holmes Village residents "don't deserve to live like this": AC mayor
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The mayor of Atlantic City on Thursday called the living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village Apartments "inhumane." Mayor Marty Small Sr. revealed the findings of an inspection at the housing complex.Residents of the housing complex have told CBS Philadelphia in recent weeks they've had heating issues, no hot water and bug infestations, and that's just a few of their problems.The city sent in inspectors and the results are in."Infestation of mice, bedbugs, roaches," Dale Finch, director of Atlantic City's Department of Licensing and Inspections, said. "Horrendous problem."Atlantic City leaders say there is a long list of...
End of an era at NJ Shore: Joe Pesci’s waterfront mansion demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Gift & Christmas Shoppe Will Be Closing
In a December 16, 2022 Facebook announcement, which read:. Dear Loyal Friends & Customers... the time has come for us to close our Wildwood Boardwalk store. We loved our time spent in Wildwood, on & off the Boardwalk, with all of our faithful customers who shopped with us for so many years - so very much!!
4 cases of Legionnaires’ disease identified in Pennsauken, Camden County
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The New Jersey Health Department and the Camden County Health Department are warning residents to be cautious about Legionnaires disease after new cases were discovered. Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial disease that can be contracted through breathing in small droplets of water that contain...
Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Comments / 0