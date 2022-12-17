ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Hiring Search Continues For New OCHS Principal

Ocean City High School Principal Matthew Jamison retired in the summer of 2021. And, for about eight months, longtime educator Mark Napoleon filled the top post as an interim principal while the district began a search for a candidate to help lead the district. When Napoleon took another position in...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial

Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
CAMDEN, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

City to Honor John Loeper, Dr. Patrick Kane With MLK Award

Leading a life of doing for others, helping a community, making it better, that is what the Martin Luther King Community Service Award is all about. And the few who are selected have made an impact, a difference. Two Ocean City residents with very different contributions to the community have...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Cape May County Commission Director Gerald Thornton Honored

The Cape May County Board of Commissioners presented Commission Director Gerald M. Thornton with a proclamation Tuesday night during a farewell ceremony. Tuesday was Thornton’s final Commissioner meeting before he retires at the end of the year. During the ceremony, the board also presented Thornton with a framed gavel.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Concealed Carry Prohibited In ‘Sensitive Areas’ In Camden County

CAMDEN, N.J. — Many public areas in Camden County are now off limits for anyone to carry a concealed firearm. The Camden County Board of Commissioners has recently passed a resolution that prohibits anyone from carrying any firearm concealed or otherwise in “sensitive areas” within the county.
thesunpapers.com

‘A win win for everybody’

The Moorestown Fire Department and Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) have partnered for a program to benefit students looking for tuition discounts and college credits. The collaboration includes a tuition discount program – up to 10 percent – for RCBC students who volunteer eight hours a week in Moorestown....
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys

POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Massive wind turbine farms just 15 miles off the coast of the Jersey Shore planned by Governor Phil Murphy encompass an area from Cape May to the Barnegat Inlet and are getting ready to be constructed. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra says there’s more than just clean energy on the table, saying the effort is not only bad for tourism but a money grab by powerful entities. “One day in the not too distant future, you’re going to wake up, look out onto the beach and see armies of gas-powered ships starting to erect “clean” windmills The post Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys appeared first on Shore News Network.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
70and73.com

Shopping center owner drops highly controversial plan for Super Wawa at Barclay Farm in Cherry Hill.

A plan to build a Super Wawa at the Barclay Farm Shopping Center that which sparked 18 months of heated opposition from neighbors is dead, according to Cherry Hill Township. Cosmas Diamantis, the Township's director of community development, told 70and73.com in an interview that the Barclay Farm Shopping Center owners today (December 21) submitted a letter withdrawing their application to the Planning Board.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Showboat Atlantic City Tower Could Be Converted into Over 300 Apartments

The ownership behind one of Atlantic City’s most prominent oceanfront hotels appears to have residences on the mind as an entire section of the Showboat complex could become apartments. Tower Investments, the Philadelphia-based developer who owns the Showboat, have submitted plans to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) that...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Stanley Holmes Village residents "don't deserve to live like this": AC mayor

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The mayor of Atlantic City on Thursday called the living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village Apartments "inhumane." Mayor Marty Small Sr. revealed the findings of an inspection at the housing complex.Residents of the housing complex have told CBS Philadelphia in recent weeks they've had heating issues, no hot water and bug infestations, and that's just a few of their problems.The city sent in inspectors and the results are in."Infestation of mice, bedbugs, roaches," Dale Finch, director of Atlantic City's Department of Licensing and Inspections, said. "Horrendous problem."Atlantic City leaders say there is a long list of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ

