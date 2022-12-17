Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
YAHOO!
Search for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in front of her son, Johns Creek Police say
Johns Creek police is searching for a suspect after two people were shot at a Fulton County home. According to police, officers responded to the scene Monday at 2:42 a.m. At the scene, police found two victims — Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend, Jerrold Knight. Police told Channel 2...
Manager arrested for stealing medicine from assisted living center, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The manager of an assisted living center has been arrested and faces multiple charges for a burglary at the center’s campus, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, Daniel E. Rampey,...
YAHOO!
Man shot, killed during robbery attempt, DeKalb police say
DeKalb County police say a man who attempted to rob someone was killed in the process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail for a person shot call. When they arrived, officials found Antwon June, 19, had been shot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery. Two men entered the Wendy’s at 1025 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Sept. 6 around 12:35 a.m. They approached the victim and robbed them, going through the victim’s pockets and taking their cellphone.
Police warn residents after 2 homes burglarized in metro Atlanta community
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police Department is warning residents to stay vigilant after two homes were burglarized in the same community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers were called to two burglaries of unoccupied homes in the 1400 block...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
Man in 20s found shot dead in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2900 block of Gus Place...
Police: One person shot outside Atlanta’s Club OPIUM
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot early Sunday outside Club OPIUM. At approximately 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 150 Central Ave. Officers found a man who was shot in the buttock. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Man caught in crossfire of shooting at DeKalb County gas station, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Friday. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Texaco on Snapfinger Woods Drive around 4 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Atlanta police search for burglary suspect accused of firing multiple rounds into home
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are looking for a man who fired a gun in their home and burglarized it in early December. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said on Dec. 5, officers responded to a home on Albemarle Drive after receiving alerts...
Unknown woman’s body found inside car on popular highway in Union City, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police Department has started an investigation after an unknown woman’s body was found inside a car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, officers with Union City received a call from the City...
Athens-Clarke firefighters battling fire at local lumber business
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters from the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department told Channel 2 Action News they are battling another fire at Hogan Lumber. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said the fire is at 325 Tallassee Road and they are asking people to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check
KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
Police arrest man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Gwinnett County correctional officer, police said Fri...
Teens killed in shootout at southwest Atlanta apartment complex identified
Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that multiple teens were shot in southwest Atlanta at an apartment complex. Police responded to the scene at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway after reports of people being shot around 5:08 p.m. The address appears to be an apartment complex named The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County under investigation
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County on Sunday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire happened at 325 Tallassee Rd. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Officials have not said what started the fire.
Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke...
Comments / 0