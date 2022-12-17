ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

YAHOO!

Man shot, killed during robbery attempt, DeKalb police say

DeKalb County police say a man who attempted to rob someone was killed in the process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail for a person shot call. When they arrived, officials found Antwon June, 19, had been shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery. Two men entered the Wendy’s at 1025 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Sept. 6 around 12:35 a.m. They approached the victim and robbed them, going through the victim’s pockets and taking their cellphone.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check

KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County under investigation

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County on Sunday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire happened at 325 Tallassee Rd. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Officials have not said what started the fire.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

