DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points as Northeastern beat Davidson 73-70 on Wednesday. Telfort also contributed six rebounds for the Huskies (4-7). Chris Doherty scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Jared Turner recorded 12 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO