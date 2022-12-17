Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Steelers President Shares Statement About Death of Franco Harris
Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday after the death of legendary running back Franco Harris was announced. Harris was 72 years old.
Albany Herald
Colts bench Matt Ryan again, turn to Nick Foles at QB
The Indianapolis Colts are benching starter Matt Ryan and will turn to former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on Monday night at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced his decision on Wednesday. The move comes after the Colts squandered a 33-0 halftime lead in Week 15 and lost in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings.
Albany Herald
Giants' defense aims to subdue Justin Jefferson, Vikings
There will be heavy NFC playoff implications for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday when they collide in Minneapolis. While the Vikings have clinched a playoff spot and are trying to enhance their seeding, the Giants (8-5-1) are just simply trying to get into the postseason after taking a great step toward that objective Sunday with a 20-12 win at Washington.
Albany Herald
Aaron Judge named 16th captain in history of Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on Wednesday was named captain, the 16th in franchise history, on the heels of his MVP season and landmark free agent contract. Judge, 30, signed a nine-year deal worth $360 million and was named the first captain in pinstripes since Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter retired following the 2014 season.
Albany Herald
NBA All-Stars: Early Picks for the Western Conference
The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, in Salt Lake City. With voting officially open, The Crossover staff weighs in on potential starters and first-time All-Stars in the West. (Eastern Conference picks are here.)
Albany Herald
SI:AM | Carlos Correa Shockingly Changes Course
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I love waking up to shocking sports news.
Comments / 0