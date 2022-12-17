ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Mendive Middle School evacuated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning. In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school. No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School. This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations. “During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire in northeast Reno displaces 3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire on Hood Avenue displaced three people Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., six engines and a truck with the Reno Fire Department responded to the area for reports of smoke. Upon arriving, they discovered a vehicle that had become engulfed in flames. Those flames...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mendive Middle School briefly evacuated after threat

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after they received a threat. In a statement, the Washoe County School District said school police investigated and conducted a search, and that the situation has been resolved without incident. Students and staff returned to the building and...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks man sentenced for unlawfully possessing guns

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison and three years’ probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 41-year-old David Lee Wiley Jr. plead guilty in August, admitting that on Feb. 4, he possessed three firearms. He...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
SPARKS, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings November 21 through 27

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Travis Souza, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Lanai Rice, Fallon PD; Fallon...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Cruises to 78-66 Victory Over Norfolk State

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Will Baker scored a season-high 23 points on a perfect 9-9 shooting from the field, Jarod Lucas poured in 17 of his own, and Kenan Blackshear chipped in 12 points on 5-9 shooting, as the University of Nevada Men’s Basketball team remained undefeated at home and earned their 10th victory of the season over Norfolk State Wednesday.
RENO, NV
sparkstrib.com

California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center

Reno hasn’t seen an all-new resort-casino built since 1995 when the former Eldorado Resorts and the former Circus Circus Enterprises got together to open Silver Legacy. San Diego-based Elevation Entertainment wants to end a three-decade drought for casino development. The company submitted plans to the City of Reno for...
RENO, NV
Tracy Leicher

Local fugitive apprehended in Nevada

RENO, Nev. – Marcus Lee Lewis, a person of interest in the disappearance of a Shenandoah Valley man, was shot by Reno/Sparks police in Reno this past weekend. On December 4, police were notified of an individual who was possibly armed with a knife in downtown Reno. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject (Lewis) failed to follow verbal commands and fled on foot. An officer in pursuit utilized a taser, which failed to stop the subject. After further refusal to follow the verbal commands of officers, shots were fired at Lewis. He received medical assistance on scene and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County embezzler sentenced to prison

A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cluster of prehistoric fossils at Nevada state park believed to be birthing grounds

RENO — As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

DETR to adopt new ID security for claimants

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation is unveiling new security features it says will help protect the identities of those seeking unemployment benefits. Active or new unemployment claimants will be required to log into their existing accounts or complete a new identity verification upon...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court

A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

