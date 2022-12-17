Read full article on original website
Marquee Marion matchup goes to No. 1 North over No. 9 East, 64-51
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Morgan Cochran and East Fairmont finished the first half with momentum, reducing North Marion’s lead from a dozen points to just a half-dozen. But Olivia Toland scored five straight, and seven of nine, of her team’s points early in the third quarter, pushing the difference back to double digits, where it would stay the rest of the way as the Class AAA preseason No. 1 Huskies (2-1) handed the Bees (4-1), ninth in the preseason, their first loss, 64-51, at a lively Hive on Wednesday night.
Bridgeport's Kamar Summers wins Stydahar Award
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — This time a year ago, nobody knew for sure if Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers was going to play football again. He had suffered his second major knee injury, a torn ACL on his right knee, late in the regular season. That injury came on the heels of a torn MCL on his left knee that kept him out of action until late in his sophomore season.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 12/21/22
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson is all about winning games, no matter how much he gets to play. That may be part of the reason he's playing more, and better, this season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVU adds second football portal commitment from Kent State
West Virginia obtained its second commitment from a Kent State player in the transfer portal late Sunday night when cornerback Montre Miller announced his move to the Mountaineer program. Miller joins wide receiver Ja'Shaun Poke, who announced his move to WVU earlier in the evening. The moves from the Golden...
