ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Regan Leads Framingham Over Wellesley 54-42

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team won third game of the season tonight, December 20. Senior captain Katie Regan with 17 points led the Flyers past the Raiders of Wellesley High at home. Final score was 54-42. Framingham is now 3-1 n the season but is back...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Keefe Tech Loses To Woodstock Academy

FRAMINGHAM – Keefe Tech boys ice hockey team to Woodstock Academy on Sunday, December 18. Reid Campbell scored the lone goal for Keefe Tech. “Nice to see Reid Campbell working really hard and getting his first goal of the season,” said Head Coach Michael Clark. “Penalties hurt us,”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Hate Speech Directed at School Superintendent Found at Wayland Community Pool

WAYLAND – Hate speech was spray painted at the Wayland Community Pool, adjacent to Wayland High school. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police were alerted to a racist message directed at a school staff member written in graffiti at the Wayland Community Pool, located next to the high school. The Wayland Police Department and Wayland Public Schools are actively investigating.
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Leila Mae Hanna, 86

ASHLAND – Leila Mae Hanna, 86, longtime resident of Ashland passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born in Holliston, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude (McQue) Sherman. Leila was the wife of James A. Hanna who died in 2021.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Elena (Zaffino) Davies, 89

FRAMINGHAM – Elena (Zaffino) Davies, 89, lifelong resident of Framingham passed away on December 16, 2022, peacefully after a private battle with cancer and other complications. Ellie was a devoted mother to her sons, Wesley and Matthew Davies. She was one of eight children born to Nicola and Teresa...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tickets Available for Healey-Driscoll Inauguration Celebration at TD Garden

BOSTON – The Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee today announced that tickets are now available for the celebration at TD Garden on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 5 pm. Tickets can be accessed at healeydriscollinaugural.com/tickets. “Attendees can expect a fun, moving, and once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Healey-Driscoll Inauguration,” said Inaugural Committee...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

LCB Senior Living Purchases Historic Paine Estate

WAYLAND – LCB Senior Living announced today, December 20, the acquisition of Traditions of Wayland (formerly the historic Paine Estate), a senior living community in Wayland, which will undergo significant renovations and be renamed to honor its past. “Traditions” will become “The Residence at Paine Estate,” while undergoing a...
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Gregory M. Fistetto II, 88

FRAMINGHAM – Gregory M. Fistetto II, age 88, of Framingham, died, Monday, December 12, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Gregory M. Fistetto I and Augusta (Renzi) Fistetto. Gregory worked for 26 years for M&G Convoy, a car carrier company for Chrysler Automobile Co.,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield beloved daughter, wife, mother, and nana–died peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022. She had been diagnosed with ALS 7-months prior. Born in Dorchester, MA, on November 1, 1953, Ellen grew up in Watertown. She met the love of her...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy