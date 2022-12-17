Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Trump news - live: Ex-president demands reinstatement as Jan 6 report set to be released
Donald Trump has demanded he be reinstated as president and doubled down on lies about the 2020 election results, ahead of the release of the Jan 6 committee report today.The former president started with a quote from conservative commentator Jesse Watters: "The FBI and Twitter COLLUDED to elect Joe Biden.""It all began a long time ago, they SPIED on my campaign, and tried to “RIGG” the 2016 Election, but failed. Remember, our government is doing," he wrote in a long post on his Truth social account, after the release of the Twitter files by reporters working in conjunction with...
Russia scrubs Mariupol’s Ukraine identity, builds on death
Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian military convoys are rumbling down the broad avenues of what is swiftly becoming a garrison city, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left.
UN deputy urges countries to consider armed force for Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s deputy secretary-general urged every country “with capacity” to urgently consider the Haitian government’s request for an international armed force to help restore security and alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation, which is in “a deepening crisis of unprecedented scale and complexity that is cause for serious alarm.”
WVNews
U.S. must support Ukraine in fight for freedom
As much as we know there remain many problems to be solved here in these United States, we know, too, the place this country holds in the fight for freedom — both in terms of those of us who enjoy it and those who desire it. We are reminded...
WVNews
Pageantry evoking Churchill greets Zelenskyy in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — At a time of grave consequence, a wartime leader crossed the Atlantic to arrive at a White House decked in holiday decor to consult with the American president about a war in Europe. The moment was Dec. 22, 1941, as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill landed...
Congress readies monster spending bill, but Americans say they can't afford as many presents this Christmas
Americans walking on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. shared whether 40-year record high inflation in 2022 impacted their gift-giving this holiday season.
After 2020's record bloody year, large cities across the nation still face sky-high murder rates 2 years later
Murders spiked nearly 30% in 2020 across the country, according to the FBI. Major cities across the country continue to face high murder rates and violent crime two years on.
Comments / 0