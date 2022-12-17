ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump

By Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick, Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
 5 days ago
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-president demands reinstatement as Jan 6 report set to be released

Donald Trump has demanded he be reinstated as president and doubled down on lies about the 2020 election results, ahead of the release of the Jan 6 committee report today.The former president started with a quote from conservative commentator Jesse Watters: "The FBI and Twitter COLLUDED to elect Joe Biden.""It all began a long time ago, they SPIED on my campaign, and tried to “RIGG” the 2016 Election, but failed. Remember, our government is doing," he wrote in a long post on his Truth social account, after the release of the Twitter files by reporters working in conjunction with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Russia scrubs Mariupol’s Ukraine identity, builds on death

Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian military convoys are rumbling down the broad avenues of what is swiftly becoming a garrison city, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left.
The Associated Press

UN deputy urges countries to consider armed force for Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s deputy secretary-general urged every country “with capacity” to urgently consider the Haitian government’s request for an international armed force to help restore security and alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation, which is in “a deepening crisis of unprecedented scale and complexity that is cause for serious alarm.”
WVNews

U.S. must support Ukraine in fight for freedom

As much as we know there remain many problems to be solved here in these United States, we know, too, the place this country holds in the fight for freedom — both in terms of those of us who enjoy it and those who desire it. We are reminded...
WVNews

Pageantry evoking Churchill greets Zelenskyy in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a time of grave consequence, a wartime leader crossed the Atlantic to arrive at a White House decked in holiday decor to consult with the American president about a war in Europe. The moment was Dec. 22, 1941, as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill landed...
WASHINGTON, DC

