Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'
Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
“Free” From Lucrative Nike Deal, Kyrie Irving Plays in Taped-Over Sneakers
Approximately a month after Nike announced that it was suspending its ties with Kyrie Irving over his decision to tweet a link to a propaganda film containing antisemitic material and his subsequent refusal to directly denounce the hateful material in the film, the shoe and athletic apparel maker officially ended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets point guard on Monday.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
FOX Sports
Poole and Warriors fall to Knicks 132-94, how much trouble are Warriors in? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Golden State Warriors lost to the New York Knicks 132-94, falling to 11th place in the Western conference. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard debate how much trouble the sub .500 team is at this point in the season.
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 36, leads Cavs past Giannis, Bucks 114-106
CLEVELAND (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers didn't collapse against the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to let it happen again. Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance in a 114-106 victory Wednesday night.
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best...
FOX Sports
LA Times says Justin Herbert is 'potentially the greatest young QB in NFL history' | SPEAK
Justin Herbert may have thrown zero touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 15, but he did lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans with a big game-winning drive. Herbert is currently in his third season and showing elite play across all categories. The Los Angeles Times gave him very high praise, saying quote: 'It's like witnessing a young Kobe Bryant. A fresh Mike Trout. A clean-shaven Clayton Kershaw. A cradle filled with greatness. The start of something enormous and enchanting.' The newspaper also labeled Herbert as quote: 'potentially the greatest young QB in NFL history.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman react to the L.A. Times' words.
FOX Sports
Ryan Turell seeks to become NBA's first Orthodox Jew: 'Hopefully this opens the pathway'
Game complete, Ryan Turell gathered his stuff, changed into a clean pair of sweats and began saying goodbye to his teammates. "You’re not coming back with us?" a few asked as they saw him preparing to leave. Turell explained that he couldn't, that it was a Friday night and...
