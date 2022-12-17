Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here is a list of warming centers open in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — With temperatures getting into the 40s, here is a list of five warming centers open in Sacramento, according to 211sacramento.org. Where: 6701 Lemon Hill Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95824. When: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Capacity: 80. DHA - Pat Wright Building. Where: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento,...
Sacramento group holds candlelight vigil in honor of 160+ homeless who died in 2022
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness honored the more than 160 homeless residents who died this year. The group held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night outside of Sacramento City Hall to read their names and push for change. It was held in recognition of the unhoused residents who have died this year.
Local Kaiser Permanente nurse in Qatar shares challenges of holidays overseas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas just days away, tens of thousands of military men and women will be missing the holiday here at home and, instead, saving lives overseas. Major George McEnroe is one of them. The husband and father of two is a registered nurse and is stationed in Qatar with the Air Force. He's hoping that people in the U.S. will keep those overseas in their hearts this holiday season.
Police, firefighters light up night sky for children at Shriners hospital
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento area first responders put on a holiday lights show at Shriners Children's Hospital to help raise spirits for kids spending their holidays at the hospital. An air ladder drawn up to the window of the hospital is usually a harrowing sight, but this time, it...
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
'Nobody should go without' | Manteca police makes holidays brighter for 29 kids
MANTECA, Calif. — Christmas is just five days away, and many people are looking forward to spending time with family and exchanging gifts. However, for some people, it's been hard to just make ends meet. Luckily, Manteca Police Department has stepped in to make Christmas wishes come true for...
Sacramento family gives away gifts, warm clothes to homeless and families in need for decades
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is giving back to those in need in Sacramento. Sunday afternoon, they passed out gifts to children and families in North Sacramento and spent the night bringing blankets and warm clothes to the homeless community. The family told ABC10 this is something they do...
Stockton facing overcrowded animal shelter, pushing for new solutions
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's animal shelter is dealing with a long-running problem of overcrowded kennels for large breed dogs and is currently operating at over 100% capacity on a daily basis. Despite efforts so far from the city, the local Animal Protection League (APL) and Sacramento Shelter Pets Alive...
'You are not alone' | How racism affects mental health for Black and Latina women
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Nercy Basulto Fuentes is a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) in Sacramento. As a proud Latina, she says representation matters, especially in health care. At a young age, Basulto Fuentes says she struggled to find health professionals of the same race, culture and Spanish language.
Large earthquake not likely for Sacramento area, but damage is possible | Expert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County, one question lingering in people's minds is whether it could happen in Sacramento. Tuesday's earthquake hit along the coast of Northern California, roughly 5 1/2 hours away from Sacramento. For those wondering whether it could happen in...
93 homeless persons died in Sacramento County in the first half of this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 93 people died while living on the streets of Sacramento County in the first half of this year, according to the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. The coalition released its new report this week. The deaths were reported between Jan. 1 through July 31 of...
U.S. Attorney: Placerville operated dog breeding business for dogfighting
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A Placerville man pleaded guilty to possessing dogs for use in animal fighting, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. Carlos Villasenor, 40, was accused of running a dog breeding business, where he bred dogs from desirable dogfighting bloodlines. Authorities said he took the dogs between California and Mexico for dog fighting, trained the dogs for fighting on his property and sold the dogs to buyers.
Director Greta Gerwig recommends these places for Sacramento newcomers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Famed director of "Lady Bird" and 2019's "Little Women," Greta Gerwig, still loves her hometown and even has some tips for newcomers on the best way to experience it as well. "I love Sacramento. I loved growing up there. I mean, I feel very lucky to...
Tips to avoid becoming a victim of holiday charity scams
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's estimated that nearly one-third of all charitable donations take place in December. "We see cost for families rising and the pandemic, of course, is ongoing. There is incredible need throughout the state of California," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. While there are several legitimate...
Winter Solstice today, longer days start tomorrow
CALIFORNIA, USA — The first official day of winter is Wednesday starting at 1:48 p.m. Pacific Time, but winter weather has already descended on Northern California. As the Earth rotates around the Sun, different portions of the planet receive more or less sunlight depending on the tilt. For the...
Shooting investigation in North Sacramento
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Haywood Street. A man was taken to a hospital, according to the police department.
'It's got to be a big sigh of relief' | LGBTQ advocate reacts to the Respect for Marriage Act
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It was a historical moment in the house as legislators passed the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill codifies federal protections for same sex and interracial marriages. Dec. 13, President Joe Biden signed the bill to protect same-sex and interracial unions in all states. As the...
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
Sacramento police review commissioner removed by city council vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Former city council candidate Greg Jefferson was removed from the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission by a vote of city councilmembers Tuesday. According to city officials, Jefferson missed seven meetings since Oct. 2021, while attending nine total meetings since he joined the commission March 2021. He...
Longtime Fairfield mayor dies
FAIRFIELD, Calif — Longtime Fairfield Mayor Harry T. Price died early Friday morning, according to the city. Price was about to complete his fourth term in office, having been mayor since 2005. He was on the Fairfield Community Services Commission from 1988-1992, where he then was appointed to the...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 1