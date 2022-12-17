ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Kaiser Permanente nurse in Qatar shares challenges of holidays overseas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas just days away, tens of thousands of military men and women will be missing the holiday here at home and, instead, saving lives overseas. Major George McEnroe is one of them. The husband and father of two is a registered nurse and is stationed in Qatar with the Air Force. He's hoping that people in the U.S. will keep those overseas in their hearts this holiday season.
U.S. Attorney: Placerville operated dog breeding business for dogfighting

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A Placerville man pleaded guilty to possessing dogs for use in animal fighting, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. Carlos Villasenor, 40, was accused of running a dog breeding business, where he bred dogs from desirable dogfighting bloodlines. Authorities said he took the dogs between California and Mexico for dog fighting, trained the dogs for fighting on his property and sold the dogs to buyers.
Tips to avoid becoming a victim of holiday charity scams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's estimated that nearly one-third of all charitable donations take place in December. "We see cost for families rising and the pandemic, of course, is ongoing. There is incredible need throughout the state of California," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. While there are several legitimate...
Winter Solstice today, longer days start tomorrow

CALIFORNIA, USA — The first official day of winter is Wednesday starting at 1:48 p.m. Pacific Time, but winter weather has already descended on Northern California. As the Earth rotates around the Sun, different portions of the planet receive more or less sunlight depending on the tilt. For the...
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
Sacramento police review commissioner removed by city council vote

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Former city council candidate Greg Jefferson was removed from the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission by a vote of city councilmembers Tuesday. According to city officials, Jefferson missed seven meetings since Oct. 2021, while attending nine total meetings since he joined the commission March 2021. He...
Longtime Fairfield mayor dies

FAIRFIELD, Calif — Longtime Fairfield Mayor Harry T. Price died early Friday morning, according to the city. Price was about to complete his fourth term in office, having been mayor since 2005. He was on the Fairfield Community Services Commission from 1988-1992, where he then was appointed to the...
