SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas just days away, tens of thousands of military men and women will be missing the holiday here at home and, instead, saving lives overseas. Major George McEnroe is one of them. The husband and father of two is a registered nurse and is stationed in Qatar with the Air Force. He's hoping that people in the U.S. will keep those overseas in their hearts this holiday season.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO