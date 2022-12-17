ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

cn2.com

Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Large...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTW News13

Missing 16-year-old mom, baby found safe, Hartsville police say

Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed because the individuals have been located. HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old mom and her 12-week-old baby have been found safe, Hartsville police said. They had been missing since Monday evening, according to police, who said no foul play was involved.
HARTSVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC

