Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
Local lawmakers set to introduce legislation that could change NYC mass transit
The proposal would roll out free bus fares over four years by borough, with the Bronx up first in year one, followed by Brooklyn in year two.
Latina Director in UCLA Film School Says Racism, Harassment Forced Her Out
A Latina is suing the UC Regents, alleging she was forced to resign from her job within the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television in August because she could no longer tolerate an atmosphere of discrimination and harassment allegedly fostered by her boss.
Procession held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to hometown of Islip
The flag was flown at half-staff and the Islip Fire Department hung a new plaque on their building to honor their former chief.
Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead indicted on fraud, extortion charges
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment of Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed during a Sunday Sermon in July. Officials say Whitehead is accused of "defrauding one of his parishioners out of part of her retirement savings, attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and lying to the FBI."
Bronxville teacher on home assignment after allegations of inappropriate communications with students
A Bronxville school teacher has been placed on home assignment as the district investigates allegations against him.
Parents outraged about delayed notification after bullets were found at Patchogue-Medford HS
In Dr. Jones' statement released on Monday, the superintendent also told parents that while Suffolk County police investigate, a police presence will remain at the high school.
Police: Teens involved in Jersey City bus shooting incident could face potential assault charges
Authorities say 48-year-old New Jersey transit bus driver Charles Fieros used an illegal handgun to shoot at a group of six teenagers who had attacked him Saturday night near Monticello and Jewett avenues.
Santa Ana couple wakes up to stranger standing over them in bed: Police
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into a couple's Santa Ana home Monday. According to police, the unidentified suspect entered the locked home and made his way to a bedroom where a husband and wife were sleeping. SUGGESTED:. The couple woke up to the suspect...
Los Angeles mayor says homeless encampments should be `significantly down’ in four years
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that she believes 95% of the approximately 40,000 homeless people in the city would accept housing if it’s offered to them, and said she hopes that encampments will be “significantly down, if not eliminated” in four years.
Police: 2 people wanted for distracting woman, stealing her purse in Manhasset
Detectives say the pair told the woman she dropped money in the parking lot of the Whole Foods on Northern Boulevard.
Yonkers man arrested for 4 New Rochelle burglaries
Police say the burglaries happened last week at two businesses on the 500 block of Main Street and two more on the 100 block of Centre Avenue this past Monday.
Police looking to identify 4 people involved in assault on NJ Transit bus driver
Law enforcement officers have identified at least two of the people accused of assaulting a New Jersey Transit bus driver Saturday night in Jersey City, according to officials. That bus driver is now facing charges. He is accused of shooting at the group and injuring a 15-year-old. Authorities initially said...
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
Police seeking help in unsolved murder of Riverside County man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved killing of a Riverside County man in 2021. The victim, Julian Evans, 24, from Corona, was found near the 14000 block of North Bordwell Avenue in Colton on Oct. 2, 2021, according to Colton police. When officers arrived at the scene, Evans was pronounced dead. […]
Westchester DA: 15-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in Kayla Green stabbing case
A 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the first degree for the stabbing of Kayla Green, of Mount Vernon. Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah says the accused teen has “been promised a sentence of 3-9 years in state prison. She is due back in court on Jan. 24, 2023."
Police: 15-year-old fatally stabbed, another teen hospitalized in Union City
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says police were notified just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of a stabbing near the intersection of New York Avenue and 40th Street in Union City
Suspects wanted in robbery of 12-year-old boy in the Bronx
Police are searching for three men who are connected to robbing a 12-year-old boy in the Bronx on Dec. 13.
Mask mandate returns in Passaic School District
Superintendent Sandra Diodonet says the district will monitor COVID-19 activity in the city and lift the mandate when Passaic County is at a moderate or below range.
