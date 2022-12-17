Read full article on original website
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Calling all LEGO lovers in The Land!. The Cleveland Brick Convention is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in the summer of 2023. On July 22 and 23, LEGO artists from around the United States will gather in Middleburg Heights to showcase their creations, including "Star Wars"-themed builds as well as some from local artists. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities," according to a press release.
WKYC
CLEVELAND — In honor of Playhouse Square's 100th anniversary, two Northeast Ohio artists have created a mural that spans 106 feet in the KeyBank Concourse/. 3News secured an exclusive first look at the piece by muralists Alicia Vasquez and Nathalie Bermudez, which took just under than two months to complete and reflects Playhouse Square's 100th anniversary theme, "Together We Shine."
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Longtime Rocky River restaurant Salmon Dave’s Pacific Grille will close temporarily for a renovation coming on the heels of its 30th anniversary. The restaurant is expected to be closed for three to four weeks for what Hospitality Restaurants is billing as “a floor-to-ceiling remodel” that will start Jan. 1.
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that the state will be giving financial support to 54 Historic Rehabilitation Projects across the state -- 18 of which are in Northeast Ohio. This year marks the 29th round of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. Many of the...
CLEVELAND — As Cleveland looks to upgrade Public Square, the city has secured funding. On Tuesday, the city announced that the Group Plan Commission -- the civic non-profit that programs, maintains, and operates Public Square -- has reached a $3.5 million project fundraising goal with support from the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, Greater Cleveland RTA, KeyBank, The Sherwin-Williams Foundation, The George Gund Foundation, Bedrock, Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage, and JACK Entertainment.
A massive LEGO convention is coming to Cleveland in 2023 and supporting underprivileged children.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Executive chef Sean Kerrigan, a former sous chef at Red the Steakhouse and at the former Urban Farmer, both in downtown Cleveland, has taken over the kitchen at Eat at Betts in the Kimpton Schoefield Hotel on East 9th Street. Betts, which has been open for...
clevelandmagazine.com
In every city's history, there are points when the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, makers, thinkers and doers come together to build on the past and carry us into the future. This year, we shine a light on 19 Clevelanders who are forging the way forward for Northeast Ohio — 2023's Most Interesting People. Edited by Ron Ledgard and Dillon Stewart.
CLEVELAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has big plans for its future. The organization on Monday officially announced plans to double the number of children it serves by 2025, expanding its already significant reach of 49 sites across five counties in the region. The initiative launched with a special party at the BGCNEO Broadway Club in Cleveland, featuring guests like U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown as well as mascots from the city's sports teams.
The other day, I got lunch with friends for once and not by myself (I know, shocking!). For our meal, we decided to venture to Cleveland's Asiatown neighborhood and went to Wonton Gourmet & BBQ, a Chinese restaurant that offers Cantonese cuisine.
Plans are moving forward with a project to make improvements to Cleveland's Public Square.
CLEVELAND — The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is creating a model of a 4-season city. For example, Winterland, the Juneteenth Freedom Fest or the Tall Ships Festival are destination events to experience a fun and bustling downtown. The Alliance is approaching a strong downtown from many fronts. But it hasn’t been with some challenges along the way.
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Head in past the two-story Raggedy Ann doll straight to the back of Hixson's and your world is transformed into a Christmas Wonderland. Trees and decorations take over every available space and in a green armchair sits the man some call "Mr. Christmas." At 93, Bill...
Castle Noel is a Christmas-themed attraction located in Medina, Ohio. The attraction features a collection of movie-themed Christmas displays and exhibits, including replicas of sets from popular holiday films such as "Elf," "A Christmas Carol," and "The Grinch." Visitors can walk through the displays and see the sets, props, and costumes from these movies, as well as other holiday-themed exhibits.
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sherwin-Williams has sold a 90% stake in the site of its new headquarters for $210 million, according to county documents. The “sale-leaseback” agreement, which allows Sherwin-Williams to retain 10% ownership of the property and lease it long-term, gives majority ownership to a subsidiary of Florida-based developer Benderson Development Company.
signalcleveland.org
The Cleveland Metroparks is giving its employees raises. As it does every year, it’s adjusting salaries to keep up with inflation and to account for state minimum-wage increases. But the park system is also adjusting the paychecks of top salaried employees to “maintain market competitiveness,” according to recent board documents. This, of course, includes CEO Brian Zimmerman.
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
Cleveland Scene
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
