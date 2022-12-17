Deion Sanders explains why he is leaving Jackson State

ATLANTA, GA. (WJTV)- For the first time since taking the Colorado job, Deion Sanders answered questions from Jackson media.

In the Celebration Bowl opening press conference Sanders explained his frustration with things and a differing vision than others.

In the video above you can hear part of Coach Sanders’ reasonings.

Jackson State plays North Carolina Central at 11 a.m. central time in Atlanta, Georgia on December 17th.

