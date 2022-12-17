ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders explains why he is leaving Jackson State

By Blake Levine
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, GA. (WJTV)- For the first time since taking the Colorado job, Deion Sanders answered questions from Jackson media.

In the Celebration Bowl opening press conference Sanders explained his frustration with things and a differing vision than others.

In the video above you can hear part of Coach Sanders’ reasonings.

Jackson State plays North Carolina Central at 11 a.m. central time in Atlanta, Georgia on December 17th.

Comments / 6

Benjamin Vannoy
4d ago

Be real. Like any other successful player or Coach, Prime has a plan. The plan at Jackson State was accomplished and a very successful one. Colorado is the next step in his maturation of helping others achieve in life. Football is the vehicle but helping to leave a legacy at every level is the goal. It won't stop at Colorado. This is just the beginning.

