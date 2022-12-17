Read full article on original website
wrfalp.com
North County Economic Development Projects Receive $4.75 Million in Restore NY Funds
The White Inn in Fredonia has received $1.25 million toward the renovation and reopening of the former hotel and restaurant. In the village of Westfield, the Welch’s Building will receive $1.5 million toward its historic rehabilitation and adaptive use of the building. The project will create 46 new housing units in the village.
Chautauqua County’s Unemployment Rate Rises to 3.5% for November
The State Department of Labor said November’s rate is still lower than November 2021 when it was 3.9%. The state’s unemployment rate has stayed steady at 4.3% for the month. The DOL also has reported that Chautauqua County added 200 private sector jobs between November 2021 and November...
Celoron Receives State Funding to Build New Playground at Lucille Ball Memorial Park
The Village of Celoron has received $165,000 from the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative toward a new playground at Lucille Ball Memorial Park. The grants from the Environmental Protection Fund are administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Mayor Scott Schrencengost said the current play structure at...
City Council to Vote on Ward Boundary Lines, New Equipment
Will vote on a local law to establish new Ward Boundary lines at its voting session tonight. The new map recommended by the Jamestown Reapportionment Commission has few changes in ward boundaries. Council also will vote to spend $249,610 to purchase a new excavator for the Department of Public Works....
Mayville Man Indicted in Fatal Hit and Run in Buffalo
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death, one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of 7th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Solid Waste Fees Going Up in 2023 for BPU Customers
Solid waste fees will be going up in 2023 for Jamestown Board of Public Utilities customers. The BPU Board approved the rate increase for residential and some commercial customers. BPU General Manager Dave Leathers said some expenses in solid waste went up significantly in 2022 including fuel expenses, landfill tipping...
