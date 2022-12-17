ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Celoron Receives State Funding to Build New Playground at Lucille Ball Memorial Park

The Village of Celoron has received $165,000 from the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative toward a new playground at Lucille Ball Memorial Park. The grants from the Environmental Protection Fund are administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Mayor Scott Schrencengost said the current play structure at...
City Council to Vote on Ward Boundary Lines, New Equipment

Will vote on a local law to establish new Ward Boundary lines at its voting session tonight. The new map recommended by the Jamestown Reapportionment Commission has few changes in ward boundaries. Council also will vote to spend $249,610 to purchase a new excavator for the Department of Public Works....
Mayville Man Indicted in Fatal Hit and Run in Buffalo

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death, one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of 7th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Solid Waste Fees Going Up in 2023 for BPU Customers

Solid waste fees will be going up in 2023 for Jamestown Board of Public Utilities customers. The BPU Board approved the rate increase for residential and some commercial customers. BPU General Manager Dave Leathers said some expenses in solid waste went up significantly in 2022 including fuel expenses, landfill tipping...

