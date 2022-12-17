Traditions at Christmas, Easter and Mother’s Day that started many years ago continue to reign in the Carl and Phyllis Vaterlaus house in Preston. Sixty-six years ago, in 1956 at Christmastime when Carl, Phyllis and their four children Adair, Brad, Jennifer and Caryn built a manger scene out of wood from their coal bin, Phyllis said they had no idea it would be part of a collection of 125 manager scenes displayed throughout their house each year. The manger scenes have come as souvenirs from travels to Alaska, Caribbean, Hawaii, as well as gifts from friends and family. One manger is made out of weeds called Creasole from the Philippines.

PRESTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO