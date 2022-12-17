Read full article on original website
Generosity: it's infectious in Bear Lake
The Bear Lake High School student council just finished another successful Toys for Tots season, helping at least 85 children in the Valley to have presents beneath the Christmas tree. It seems that generosity is infectious in Bear Lake as many people sponsored children, donated time and money, and helped in so many ways.
Community Calendar
• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664. • Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
66 years of Christmas cheer: Manger scenes, Santa figures unite family in holiday traditions
Traditions at Christmas, Easter and Mother’s Day that started many years ago continue to reign in the Carl and Phyllis Vaterlaus house in Preston. Sixty-six years ago, in 1956 at Christmastime when Carl, Phyllis and their four children Adair, Brad, Jennifer and Caryn built a manger scene out of wood from their coal bin, Phyllis said they had no idea it would be part of a collection of 125 manager scenes displayed throughout their house each year. The manger scenes have come as souvenirs from travels to Alaska, Caribbean, Hawaii, as well as gifts from friends and family. One manger is made out of weeds called Creasole from the Philippines.
School sign policy harms — not protects — Logan students
‘Twas the night before the US Congress House Oversight Committee held hearings on anti-LGBTQ threats related by survivors of the Club Q shooting. That night, Tuesday, Dec. 13, three members of the Logan City School Board codified a hateful policy change in Logan City Schools that will forbid teachers AT ALL GRADE LEVELS to post “Safe Space” signage on their classroom doors. This is the culmination of the efforts spearheaded by a lone Logan City parent who may fear exposure to such signage will make her child become gay. Kudos to Larry Williams, school board president, and Ann Geary, school board member, for voting against this policy.
Developing Town: Holiday recipes from a century ago
Editorial Note: Part 303 of a series about the people who spent their lives in the development of Franklin County. (Source: Oneida Stake Relief Society Cookbook of 1920) The Oneida Stake was divided in 1920, and so there were two stakes of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Franklin County. Oneida Street was the dividing line. To the north the name was retained as the Oneida Stake, though greatly reduced in size. To the south of the street was the newly formed Franklin Stake.
Out of Our Past - December 21, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. 25 Years Ago, December 17, 1997Holiday decorating contest winners were announced. Kelly’s Conoco won first place in the annual light decorating contest among downtown businesses in Preston. They won $100 cash and a CD player. Gary and Dixie Carlson, were the recipients of the Best Overall Award for the decorations around their house. They received $125 gift certificate at Peterson Drapery and $125 in cash.
Franklin addresses water issues at council meeting
Tami Midzinski came before the Franklin City Council Wed., Dec. 14, with specific questions to clarify the city’s connection requirements for Heritage Development. Two of the contracts seem to disagree concerning the development’s monetary commitment and the homeowners’ responsibility. The contract between the parties signed Dec. 28, 2021, specifies that $7,000 should be prepaid by the development, but gives no deadline for the payment. The city building permit specifies that a prepayment should come in with the permit, but gives 30 days to complete the transaction.
Betty Mae (Arnell) Wilson
Betty Mae (Arnell) Wilson 11/10/1925 - 12/13/2022 Betty Mae (Arnell) Wilson was born November 10, 1925 in Montpelier, Idaho to Eugene and Edna (Pugmire) Arnell. She passed away on December 13, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah at the age of 97. Betty lived in Missouri and Arizona and returned to...
Karen (Peterson) Palmer
Karen (Peterson) Palmer 8/20/1940 - 12/16/2022 Karen Peterson Palmer passed away on December 16, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho at the age of 82. She was born August 20, 1940, in Tremonton, Utah to Ervin Christian and Ella Jensen Peterson. She married Thomas Kent Palmer on June 7, 1963, in the Logan Temple.
Johnson, Theda Jean (Anderson)
Johnson Theda Jean Anderson Johnson 82 Preston, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 and again prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 am at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Weston holds hearing on code, zoning changes
The final meeting of the Weston City Council for the 2022 year began with a hearing concerning the formal adoption of the city’s municipal code and zoning changes within the city. Residents were given the opportunity to comment on the changes. Mayor Garner emphasized that the code is organized...
BR girls' wrestling takes close 2nd at national tournament in Reno
The Bear River girls wrestling team headed to Nevada last week for the Reno Tournament of Champions, where they nearly captured the title over a team ranked in the top 10 nationally. On Saturday, Dec. 18 the Bears were one of 48 teams from around the nation to compete at...
Teen found deceased in overturned car in Bear River
A teenage boy was found deceased inside a car that overturned and went into the Bear River north of Corinne Friday afternoon. At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 16, responders found the passenger car upside down in the river at 4000 W. 3600 North. According a press release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, a 17-year-old male “from the area” was found in the vehicle and was deceased when responders arrived.
USU football: Aggies sign big, balanced class on Day 1 of early period
The Aggies were in southern California preparing for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl when Day 1 of last year’s early signing period took place. Because the Aggies’ bowl game is after Christmas, they didn’t have to split their focus quite as much in 2022. As a result, Utah State’s coaching staff has been conducting a myriad of official recruiting visits throughout the month of December and that diligence paid off Wednesday as more than 20 athletes have already singed their national letters of intent.
PHS boys prevail at home tourney; West Side goes 2-1
Preston won all three games of their annual Preston Classic tournament for the first time in four seasons last week. They host Logan today, Wednesday, Dec. 21 and travel to Mountain Crest on Wednesday, Dec. 28 with both games at 7:30 p.m. “I thought the boys played better each day...
Porter Jr., Gene Leray
Porter Jr. Gene Leray Porter Jr. 71 Clifton, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Clifton Idaho LDS Chapel, 170 W. 100 N. Clifton, Idaho. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6-8 pm and again prior to the funeral Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 am both in Clifton. Interment will be in the Clifton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Crockett, MaryAnn (Williamson)
Crockett MaryAnn Williamson Crockett 71 Providence passed away December 19, 2022. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary..
Prep hoops: Ridgeline boys fall at home to Woods Cross
MILLVILLE — A slow start offensively, coupled with some impressive 3-point shooting by the visitors, proved to be too much for the Riverhawks to overcome. Woods Cross buried its first three shots of the game — all 3-balls — on its way to a 66-53 victory over Ridgeline on a non-region boys basketball tilt on Tuesday night. The Riverhawks took a 2-0 lead on a pair of free throws by Luke Sorenson, but the Wildcats immediately answered with a trey by Jaxon Smith and never trailed the rest of the way.
Prep wrestling: Indians' Serr stays undefeated; Pirates top Soda, Firth
Preston hosted Grace and 4A state power Blackfoot before traveling to Malad Dec. 16-17 for the Malad Invitational. Thursday, Dec. 29 they will be at the Ben Lomond Braveheart Dual before taking a break until after the new year. At the Malad tournament six Preston grapplers placed. Peyton Keller (120...
USU men’s basketball: Aggies look to bounce back at Hawaii tourney
Starting a new winning streak will be on the minds of the Aggies as they prepare to take part in the Diamond Head Classic. Utah State suffered its first setback of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Monday, falling to Weber State in the Spectrum, 75-72. The Aggies begin play in the eight-team tournament on Thursday in Honolulu, Hawaii. They will face Seattle in the first round with the tip off set for 3 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on ESPNU.
