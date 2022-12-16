Read full article on original website
thv11.com
Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — Several U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of the arctic blast expected to sweep across the country bringing wintry weather heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. United Airlines is offering four separate waivers including one in Texas. Other major carriers, including American and Southwest, have issued...
thv11.com
How to properly use a space heater, fireplace during hard freeze
TEXAS, USA — With temps dropping below freezing in the coming days, the main thing on firefighters' minds is heat safety. It has probably been longer than a year since a lot of Texans had to pull out their space heaters and we all know too well that space heaters could lead to house fires if they are not used correctly.
