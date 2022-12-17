Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Resolution to put $50M of Nashville stadium money toward DCS crisis fails
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fifty million dollars of funding for a new Titans stadium will not be put towards the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) crisis. Metro Council members on Tuesday night voted against an amendment suggesting Mayor John Cooper return $50 million to the governor while state lawmakers sign off on the money for a new domed stadium.
fox17.com
Metro Council votes to approve easement at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - Metro Council will vote Tuesday night on putting a fence around Brookmeade Park as the encampment is expected to close on Jan. 4. This comes after Councilmember Dave Rosenburg filed a substitute to this legislation, BL2022-1533, adding in several conditions to close the encampments. Some other...
fox17.com
Firefighter who called Metro Council members ‘white supremacists’ will get $450,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Black firefighter who called the Metro Council "white supremacists" earlier this year will be getting a $450,000 payout. Council members voted on Tuesday night to settle Joshua Lipscomb’s complaint he filed after receiving a 16-day suspension for a comment he made on Twitter. Lipscomb, who also goes by his comedian name Josh Black, said his First Amendment rights had been violated.
fox17.com
Advocates, council member question if $1.2 million worth of pods can help homeless
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News continues to push for answers from Nashville Mayor John Cooper on why $1.2 million worth of pods remain in storage. Metro says the pods were purchased with state money during the pandemic, for emergency use. As they sat in storage, advocate Rebecca...
fox17.com
Williamson Co. commissioners on helping downtown Franklin amid rising property taxes
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Downtown Franklin is widely known for its unique shops and historic charm. Local business owners like Tanya Hembree chose to operate here for this very reason. “We've been a small business in downtown Franklin the last six years,” Hembree said. Hembree owns Onyx + Alabaster...
fox17.com
Nonprofit agency issues report to fix 'broken youth justice system' in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit group on Wednesday released a report with solutions to address the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) crisis. It comes on the heels of a scathing audit by the state comptroller's office revealing serious problems at DCS. Issues include not properly investigating allegations of child sex abuse, and hundreds of children sleeping in state offices and hospitals because there aren't enough foster homes.
fox17.com
Leaders worried closure of Brookmeade Park could be delayed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park, one of the city's largest homeless encampments, is set to close on Jan. 4, but some city leaders are worried that could be delayed after a decades-long issue. Legislation for Metro Parks to build a more than $100,000 temporary fence has still not...
fox17.com
'It's a shock': Some Midstate schools see federal funds reductions for low-income students
Some Midstate schools are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal Title I funds next school year. Title I funds help schools with a high percentage of low-income students. “There’s going to be a reduction services to poor, disadvantaged kids," Executive Director of the Professional Educators of Tennessee JC...
fox17.com
Nashville hires first 'director of nightlife' to handle cleanliness, noise, safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mayor has appointed Nashville's first ever "Director of Nightlife," a role the city hopes will address a slew of issues after the sun sets. Mayor John Cooper says Benton McDonough will serve as the nightlife director. "The new role in my office will serve...
fox17.com
New 'Director of Nightlife' hired to help control Nashville's party scene
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville’s booming nightlife often comes at a price for locals. People who live in and near downtown say they’re sick of the unreasonable noise and traffic that drifts their way, often from party buses or rideshares. “We moved to be close to the...
fox17.com
Report ranks Nashville #1 in nation for housing inventory growth, average price $430,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A new housing report from RE/MAX finds Nashville ranks first in the nation for inventory growth. The RE/MAX National Housing Report finds the Greater Nashville area has seen a 235% increase in inventory growth compared to last year with 7,328 homes compared to 2,187 last year. However, the report...
fox17.com
Former personal chef for Oprah Winfrey serves Nashville's homeless
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small Nashville homeless residency has had outstanding success in getting men off the streets and into apartments. You may not have heard of Matthew 25 but it is a bed, three meals a day and hope for 49 men. Not only three meals a...
fox17.com
VA responds to golf course closure in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Veterans Administration (VA) golf course is closing in Murfreesboro on Dec. 31, and some veterans are really upset. I would beg, I would beg them just keep it open for us, you know, let us have our time. -Rhonda O’Shea, a veteran and a...
fox17.com
Nearly a dozen Nashville businesses shot at with BB-guns causing storefront damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police say someone with a BB-gun is targeting local businesses and the damage is already in the $100,000 range. At least five businesses were shot up downtown, but then that same day, five more were shot up at on Nolensville Pike. What's interesting is nothing was taken from those stores, and police say the motive is still unclear.
fox17.com
50 phones recovered as large-scale theft ring targets downtown Nashville bars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro detectives have kept 50 stolen cell phones from leaving the state and possibly the country. The phones are part of a large scale theft ring targeting downtown bars. Police says those phones were stopped at a shipping store on Lebannon Pike after officers were...
fox17.com
DA: Nashville officers were justified in deadly November shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police officers who shot a killed a man last month were justified in doing so, the Nashville District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Senquarius Williams was fatally shot my Metro Police officers on Nov. 12. The DA's office says an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found video footage which "establishes that officers who fired their weapons did so after and while Williams was firing at them."
fox17.com
Nashville airport, Dept. of Transportation prep for winter weather event
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The City of Nashville is preparing for winter weather this week to keep transportation infrastructure moving. Both Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) have announced their preparedness for winter weather Thursday night into Friday which will bring frigid temperatures and some snowfall. BNA says they...
fox17.com
Blue Angels jet lands at Smyrna Airport as planning begins for Great Tennessee Air Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning has begun for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show!. A Blue Angels jet landed at the Smyrna Airport on Monday for a winter visit to the Midstate. The world-famous flight demonstration squadron will headline the air show June 10 and 11 of next year.
fox17.com
Nashville toy store broken into, robbed early Sunday morning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville toy store was broken into and robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The unidentified suspect did not steal highly expensive items worth more than $10,000 from IC Toys Nashville, the owner Andrea Havens confirmed. Instead, the individuals stole autographed items, vintage...
fox17.com
Volunteers unite to build fish habitats in La Vergne
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and volunteers came together to create more than 400 fish habitats on Saturday. The habitats will be put into Old Hickory Lake in Spring 2023, according to TWRA. The project is funded through a grant from the National...
Comments / 3