Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Resolution to put $50M of Nashville stadium money toward DCS crisis fails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fifty million dollars of funding for a new Titans stadium will not be put towards the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) crisis. Metro Council members on Tuesday night voted against an amendment suggesting Mayor John Cooper return $50 million to the governor while state lawmakers sign off on the money for a new domed stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Council votes to approve easement at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - Metro Council will vote Tuesday night on putting a fence around Brookmeade Park as the encampment is expected to close on Jan. 4. This comes after Councilmember Dave Rosenburg filed a substitute to this legislation, BL2022-1533, adding in several conditions to close the encampments. Some other...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Firefighter who called Metro Council members ‘white supremacists’ will get $450,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Black firefighter who called the Metro Council "white supremacists" earlier this year will be getting a $450,000 payout. Council members voted on Tuesday night to settle Joshua Lipscomb’s complaint he filed after receiving a 16-day suspension for a comment he made on Twitter. Lipscomb, who also goes by his comedian name Josh Black, said his First Amendment rights had been violated.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nonprofit agency issues report to fix 'broken youth justice system' in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit group on Wednesday released a report with solutions to address the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) crisis. It comes on the heels of a scathing audit by the state comptroller's office revealing serious problems at DCS. Issues include not properly investigating allegations of child sex abuse, and hundreds of children sleeping in state offices and hospitals because there aren't enough foster homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Leaders worried closure of Brookmeade Park could be delayed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park, one of the city's largest homeless encampments, is set to close on Jan. 4, but some city leaders are worried that could be delayed after a decades-long issue. Legislation for Metro Parks to build a more than $100,000 temporary fence has still not...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

VA responds to golf course closure in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Veterans Administration (VA) golf course is closing in Murfreesboro on Dec. 31, and some veterans are really upset. I would beg, I would beg them just keep it open for us, you know, let us have our time. -Rhonda O’Shea, a veteran and a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nearly a dozen Nashville businesses shot at with BB-guns causing storefront damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police say someone with a BB-gun is targeting local businesses and the damage is already in the $100,000 range. At least five businesses were shot up downtown, but then that same day, five more were shot up at on Nolensville Pike. What's interesting is nothing was taken from those stores, and police say the motive is still unclear.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

DA: Nashville officers were justified in deadly November shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police officers who shot a killed a man last month were justified in doing so, the Nashville District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Senquarius Williams was fatally shot my Metro Police officers on Nov. 12. The DA's office says an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found video footage which "establishes that officers who fired their weapons did so after and while Williams was firing at them."
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville airport, Dept. of Transportation prep for winter weather event

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The City of Nashville is preparing for winter weather this week to keep transportation infrastructure moving. Both Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) have announced their preparedness for winter weather Thursday night into Friday which will bring frigid temperatures and some snowfall. BNA says they...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville toy store broken into, robbed early Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville toy store was broken into and robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The unidentified suspect did not steal highly expensive items worth more than $10,000 from IC Toys Nashville, the owner Andrea Havens confirmed. Instead, the individuals stole autographed items, vintage...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Volunteers unite to build fish habitats in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and volunteers came together to create more than 400 fish habitats on Saturday. The habitats will be put into Old Hickory Lake in Spring 2023, according to TWRA. The project is funded through a grant from the National...
LA VERGNE, TN

