Bryan County, GA

Grice Connect

Statesboro Bulloch Regional Veterinary Hospital is feeding homeless pets for the holidays

Statesboro Bulloch Regional Veterinary Hospital located at 23608 US-80 East in Statesboro is raising funds to feed homeless pets for the holidays, and they need your help!. The Feed a Homeless Pet for the Holidays Campaign is put together by Hill’s Pet Nutrition. This is the second time Statesboro Bulloch Regional Veterinary Hospital has partnered with this campaign.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro family creates Christmas cards to raise money for charity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Statesboro has found a creative way to brighten Christmas for many while helping others all year long. Caroline and Harrison Broadwell probably start thinking of Christmas long before any of their friends. Not for what they’ll get, but what they’ll give.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry church offering shelter from cold weather

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A church in the Lowcountry is opening its doors to those in need as temperatures drop this week. Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will house those in need from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. The church will also provide showers, breakfast and dinner. Volunteers […]
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJCL

Coldest temperatures of the season arrive for Christmas holiday

A strong cold front is set to sweep across the Southeast late this week delivering the cold temperatures of the season. Freezing temperatures are expected at night with highs only in the 40s. This may be one of the coldest Christmases in Savannah in the last 20-30 years!. Before the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hunter found after going missing in Mcintosh Co. swamp

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division says that a hunter has been safely located after going missing in the woods in Mcintosh County in a Facebook post on Tuesday. An extensive search for a hunter that had been lost on Sunday has finally concluded. According to law […]
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant

RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
RINCON, GA
