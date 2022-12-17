Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire hosting outdoor Christmas movie night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Statesboro have the chance to start the week of Christmas with some holiday classics. The Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire are joining forces with some local sponsors for an outdoor movie night. How’s this for a lineup A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the...
Savannah plumber offers advice that could save you thousands this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many, the holiday season brings good times, good food and lasting memories. However, it can also bring plumbing issues that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. With so many guests and holiday meals, plumbing systems will be working overtime. To help make sure your home does not suffer […]
WJCL
Effingham County church to open its doors as warming shelter ahead of freezing temperatures
RINCON, Ga. — Above video: Homeless shelters prepare for Savannah freeze. A warming shelter is set to open in Effingham County due to freezing temperatures expected later this week. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 155 Goshen Road, plans to open its building as a warming center from Friday...
Statesboro Bulloch Regional Veterinary Hospital is feeding homeless pets for the holidays
Statesboro Bulloch Regional Veterinary Hospital located at 23608 US-80 East in Statesboro is raising funds to feed homeless pets for the holidays, and they need your help!. The Feed a Homeless Pet for the Holidays Campaign is put together by Hill’s Pet Nutrition. This is the second time Statesboro Bulloch Regional Veterinary Hospital has partnered with this campaign.
Adoption fees waived at Bulloch County Animal Services now through Dec. 27
Bulloch County Animal Services is hoping to find warm and loving homes for the pets in their care this holiday season. To help make things easier on adoptive families, they are waiving pet adoption fees now through December 27. You can now adopt your new best friend for FREE!. You...
wtoc.com
Statesboro family creates Christmas cards to raise money for charity
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Statesboro has found a creative way to brighten Christmas for many while helping others all year long. Caroline and Harrison Broadwell probably start thinking of Christmas long before any of their friends. Not for what they’ll get, but what they’ll give.
Lowcountry church offering shelter from cold weather
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A church in the Lowcountry is opening its doors to those in need as temperatures drop this week. Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will house those in need from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. The church will also provide showers, breakfast and dinner. Volunteers […]
wtoc.com
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
WJCL
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
WJCL
Coldest temperatures of the season arrive for Christmas holiday
A strong cold front is set to sweep across the Southeast late this week delivering the cold temperatures of the season. Freezing temperatures are expected at night with highs only in the 40s. This may be one of the coldest Christmases in Savannah in the last 20-30 years!. Before the...
wtoc.com
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
wtoc.com
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive. A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials. Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
wtoc.com
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
WJCL
Coldest Christmas in decades possible as temperatures set to plunge in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
The coldest Christmas in decades is possible as temperatures are set to plunge leading up to the holiday. Rain, gusty winds, and a strong cold front are forecast to sweep across the area on Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will dive from the 60s to 40s for highs. The top...
Hunter found after going missing in Mcintosh Co. swamp
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division says that a hunter has been safely located after going missing in the woods in Mcintosh County in a Facebook post on Tuesday. An extensive search for a hunter that had been lost on Sunday has finally concluded. According to law […]
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 16-year-old boy who vanished
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue. Luis is described as 125 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches with black hair and brown eyes. He was...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
blufftonsun.com
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
WJCL
Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant
RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0