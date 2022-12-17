Read full article on original website
Wednesday's Scores
Anacortes vs. Oak Harbor, ccd. Blanchet vs. Bellevue, ccd. East Jefferson Co-op vs. Granite Falls, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Oregon St. 57, Denver 52
DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52. OREGON ST. (7-6) Rataj 1-6 2-3 4, Ryuny...
