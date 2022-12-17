Read full article on original website
‘We are ready’: Local clinic seeing increase in patients after closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — With the sudden closing of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center last month, many people were without a place to get medical care. But a charity clinic not far away offered a refuge for basic health care needs. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with the clinic about how they’re...
WXIA 11 Alive
Honoring Ofc. Riner | Family, community lays fallen Gwinnett corrections officer to rest
Scott Riner was shot and killed on his way to work on Dec. 13. Police arrested the 22-year-old they say pulled the trigger.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County.
WXIA 11 Alive
We parked at ATL West lot at Atlanta airport | Here's how long it took us
With the North and South parking lots reaching capacity, more travelers are using the ATL West lot - a half of a mile away. So we timed it.
Sheriff’s Office warns public about burglars targeting one area in Forsyth County
Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for help in catching burglars responsible for what it calls “an unusual trend” in the south end of the county.
accesswdun.com
GSP releases name of Buford driver who died in Hall County wreck
A fatal, single-vehicle wreck Sunday night led to the closure of Cash Road at Elizabeth Lane in southern Hall County. The crash happened just after 7:00 when a driving driven by Valerie Anne Neuman, 46, of Buford failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
claytoncrescent.org
Deadly freeze threatens displaced Clayton residents
With Christmas Eve temperatures predicted well below freezing, dozens of homeless people packed the Clayton County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night to demand the county do something to help them. Many of the residents came early and brought their babies and small children, hoping to speak during public comment...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among school-aged residents of Cobb County and statewide for the 14 days ending December 15, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School-Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending December 15, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,67854115HighIncreasing. 5-1727,6466650Moderately HighIncreasing. 18-2217,71675159HighIncreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day...
MARTA rail service resumes at Oakland City station after person hit, killed by train
ATLANTA — MARTA temporarily shut down rail service at the Oakland City station after a person was hit Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:20 p.m. on the northbound tracks. MARTA police confirmed the person died. Track power is down between Lakewood and West End stations. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
wabe.org
Return to in-person learning didn't significantly affect metro Atlanta students' achievement: report
A recent study from Georgia State University shows that the return to in-person learning didn’t substantially improve student achievement in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Tim Sass is the director of GSU’s Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education (MAPLE), which conducted the research. He says achievement increased a little once students returned to school, but not much.
Clayton Sheriff’s Office fires employees after jail detainee dies
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has fired some of its employees following an investigation of the death of a 38-year...
claytoncrescent.org
Ordinance would allow chief deputy to fill BOC, other vacant seats
The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed ordinance, 2022-271, this Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. The public will not be allowed to comment until after the first reading. A proposed ordinance on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 agenda would allow the chief deputy of...
WXIA 11 Alive
Peachtree City Walmart to partially reopen after 14-year-old burned down store
Following a four-month closure, portions of the Peachtree City Walmart will reopen Wednesday. The store was set on fire back in August.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County Jail inmates transferred to Atlanta City Jail due to overcrowding
ATLANTA - The long talked about transfer of inmates from the overcrowded Fulton County Jail to the Atlanta City Jail has started. The first wave, all women, moved Sunday with heightened security. Atlanta City Council members were briefed on Sunday about the contract signed between Sheriff Pat Labat and Mayor...
Clayton County police locate missing baby boy
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police confirmed a baby who went missing Tuesday was found. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was...
thechampionnewspaper.com
25 DeKalb schools on support lists after GDOE assessment updates
DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has a number of schools needing state support from Georgia Department of Education (GDOE), according to a Dec. 12 update to GDOE’s Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) lists. The update states that 25 DCSD schools meet the entrance...
fox5atlanta.com
Bold crooks attempt car theft in Atlanta police parking lot
If there's any one place you think would be safe from theft in Atlanta, it's the police precinct. But police in Buckhead said that's exactly where the suspects tried their luck with a recent car break-in.
Police: Family members turn in South Fulton food mart homicide, robbery suspect
A second suspect accused of holding up two South Fulton discount stores and shooting a clerk to death in July has been arrested
