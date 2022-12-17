ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
accesswdun.com

GSP releases name of Buford driver who died in Hall County wreck

A fatal, single-vehicle wreck Sunday night led to the closure of Cash Road at Elizabeth Lane in southern Hall County. The crash happened just after 7:00 when a driving driven by Valerie Anne Neuman, 46, of Buford failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
HALL COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Deadly freeze threatens displaced Clayton residents

With Christmas Eve temperatures predicted well below freezing, dozens of homeless people packed the Clayton County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night to demand the county do something to help them. Many of the residents came early and brought their babies and small children, hoping to speak during public comment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among school-aged residents of Cobb County and statewide for the 14 days ending December 15, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School-Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending December 15, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,67854115HighIncreasing. 5-1727,6466650Moderately HighIncreasing. 18-2217,71675159HighIncreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Return to in-person learning didn't significantly affect metro Atlanta students' achievement: report

A recent study from Georgia State University shows that the return to in-person learning didn’t substantially improve student achievement in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Tim Sass is the director of GSU’s Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education (MAPLE), which conducted the research. He says achievement increased a little once students returned to school, but not much.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Ordinance would allow chief deputy to fill BOC, other vacant seats

The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed ordinance, 2022-271, this Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. The public will not be allowed to comment until after the first reading. A proposed ordinance on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 agenda would allow the chief deputy of...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Clayton County police locate missing baby boy

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police confirmed a baby who went missing Tuesday was found. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

25 DeKalb schools on support lists after GDOE assessment updates

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has a number of schools needing state support from Georgia Department of Education (GDOE), according to a Dec. 12 update to GDOE’s Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) lists. The update states that 25 DCSD schools meet the entrance...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy