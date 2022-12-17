ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

What we learned as Wiseman drops career-high 30 in Dubs' loss

The Warriors, proud competitors, never raised the flag of surrender Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If they had, the Nets would have smoked it. Facing profoundly unfavorable circumstances, the Warriors concluded their six-game road trip with a wholly predictable 143-113 loss to the Nets. Playing without Stephen Curry,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Nets drop 91 points on Warriors for 40-point halftime lead

The Brooklyn Nets are on fire. Having won six in a row on the way to a 19-12 record and an ascension up the Eastern Conference ladder, the Nets continued rolling against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Kevin Durant and Co. led the way as Brooklyn seized a 91-51...
DENVER, NY
NBC Sports

Why Warriors don't sweat their regular-season schedule

As Dub Nation wishes and hopes and waits for the trade that may or may not come, there should be a modicum of comfort in knowing the Warriors do not live for the regular season. That lesson was learned 78 months and one day ago. Their NBA-record 73 wins in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter

We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Tracy Morgan has amazing answer about Warriors' slow start

The Warriors' slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season has surprised just about everyone who follows the league. The actor and comedian joined "Warriors Pregame Live" before Golden State's game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden and was asked about the defending champions entering the game with a 15-16 record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Steph says he's nowhere close to picking up basketball

Steph Curry is dealing with an injury that's entirely new to him, and the Warriors star is playing it safe in terms of his recovery. The 34-year-old suffered a left shoulder subluxation last week against the Indiana Pacers, and on Tuesday, Curry provided an update for fans during TNT's broadcast of Golden State's 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks.
MADISON, CA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts: I want to do what’s best for the team

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a right shoulder sprain as the team moves toward Saturday’s game against the Cowboys and he said on Tuesday that he’s not getting ahead of himself when it comes to his availability for that divisional matchup. Hurts told reporters on Tuesday...
DALLAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy