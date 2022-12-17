Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Sports
What we learned as Wiseman drops career-high 30 in Dubs' loss
The Warriors, proud competitors, never raised the flag of surrender Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If they had, the Nets would have smoked it. Facing profoundly unfavorable circumstances, the Warriors concluded their six-game road trip with a wholly predictable 143-113 loss to the Nets. Playing without Stephen Curry,...
NBA roundup: Pascal Siakam (52) powers Raptors past Knicks
Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points Wednesday night and sank the go-ahead free throw with 2:01 left for the
NBC Sports
Nets drop 91 points on Warriors for 40-point halftime lead
The Brooklyn Nets are on fire. Having won six in a row on the way to a 19-12 record and an ascension up the Eastern Conference ladder, the Nets continued rolling against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Kevin Durant and Co. led the way as Brooklyn seized a 91-51...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors don't sweat their regular-season schedule
As Dub Nation wishes and hopes and waits for the trade that may or may not come, there should be a modicum of comfort in knowing the Warriors do not live for the regular season. That lesson was learned 78 months and one day ago. Their NBA-record 73 wins in...
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Suns’ Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of ugly loss
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of...
NBC Sports
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NBC Sports
Tracy Morgan has amazing answer about Warriors' slow start
The Warriors' slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season has surprised just about everyone who follows the league. The actor and comedian joined "Warriors Pregame Live" before Golden State's game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden and was asked about the defending champions entering the game with a 15-16 record.
NBC Sports
Kerr names all-time starting five comprised of former teammates
Across his 15-year NBA playing career, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a court with some of the best to ever play the game. But if Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?. That's exactly what NBC Sports Bay Area's...
NBC Sports
Steph says he's nowhere close to picking up basketball
Steph Curry is dealing with an injury that's entirely new to him, and the Warriors star is playing it safe in terms of his recovery. The 34-year-old suffered a left shoulder subluxation last week against the Indiana Pacers, and on Tuesday, Curry provided an update for fans during TNT's broadcast of Golden State's 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts: I want to do what’s best for the team
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a right shoulder sprain as the team moves toward Saturday’s game against the Cowboys and he said on Tuesday that he’s not getting ahead of himself when it comes to his availability for that divisional matchup. Hurts told reporters on Tuesday...
