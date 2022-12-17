Read full article on original website
NHL roundup: Roman Josi sets Predators’ all time scoring mark in win
Nashville captain Roman Josi scored once and added an assist to become the franchise’s all-time points leader while pacing the
Roman Josi cements Predators legacy with latest historic feat
Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi has long been considered one of the best players in franchise history. On Wednesday night, the Swiss defenseman cemented himself as a Predators legend. Josi scored a goal and added an assist in Nashville’s 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. These two points made him the team’s all-time leading scorer. […] The post Roman Josi cements Predators legacy with latest historic feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tage Thompson, Nikita Kucherov showdown postponed amid bomb cyclone storm
The Buffalo Sabres were set to host their division rival Tampa Bay Lightning in a game featuring two of the game’s brightest stars. Unfortunately, an incoming bomb cyclone storm has other plans. The NHL announced on Wednesday that Friday’s matchup has been postponed. Buffalo and Tampa will now play on March 4. The league also […] The post Tage Thompson, Nikita Kucherov showdown postponed amid bomb cyclone storm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving unexpectedly ruled out ahead of matchup with Golden State
Nets guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out with calf tightness ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Golden State. Irving was not on the injury report during two days off leading up to the game. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said the guard approached him with discomfort after shooting around Wednesday ahead of tip-off.
Bills travel plans change vs. Bears amid pending bomb cyclone
Every year, inclement weather plays at least some part in the Buffalo Bills season. After all, western New York is known for being one of the heaviest snow fall areas in the country. This weekend, there is set to be another huge storm being called a bomb cyclone with incredibly cold temperatures. That has apparently […] The post Bills travel plans change vs. Bears amid pending bomb cyclone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. Winners of their last six games, the Sixers are looking strong on both sides of the floor. Their strides on offense look particularly promising as Joel Embiid starts to show more of his playmaking abilities. In a dominant, nearly-wire-to-wire victory over the Detroit Pistons, Embiid tallied […] The post 1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years
Domantas Sabonis has been dominant for the the Sacramento Kings in recent weeks, and his incredible play has allowed him to make history not seen in 52 years. While several players today like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic (to name a few) could easily record triple-doubles and put up crazy numbers, what Sabonis […] The post Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season
When it comes to the 2019 NBA Draft Class, no one would pay much attention to Bol Bol’s stock in the card market over that of Ja Morant or Zion Williamson. After impressing in a single pre-season and fizzling out after, most in the hobby learned the hard way regarding the 7’2″ forward/center. But in […] The post Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The underlying reason behind unrest, ‘frustration’ among Bulls vets, revealed
Everything is not alright within the Chicago Bulls right now. It actually feels that this team is on the brink of imploding anytime soon. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office announces a major blockbuster trade in the immediate future. As it turns out, there...
Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105
Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night
Lions’ best-case scenario to clinch playoff spot even before Week 18 vs. Packers
The Detroit Lions have a chance at a playoff spot no one saw them clinching this season. And not only that, they have a chance to do it prior to their Week 18 showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Lions are soaring after defeating the New...
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
De’Aaron Fox hints at message to referee that got him ejected in Kings vs. Lakers
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox fired back at the official who ejected him in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Fox was ejected late in the fourth quarter after he complained about a no-call on what was a clear foul from Patrick Beverley. It’s understandable that he would be frustrated with such […] The post De’Aaron Fox hints at message to referee that got him ejected in Kings vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ayo Dosunmu sounds off after game-winner vs. Hawks
Ayo Dosunmu played the hero for the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, as he delivered the game-winning basket in their 110-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. It was a nice rebound for Dosunmu, especially after playing just very limited minutes in Tuesday night’s 113-103 win over the Miami Heat in South Beach. After the Hawks game, […] The post Ayo Dosunmu sounds off after game-winner vs. Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Grant Hill admits tanking predraft meeting with Bucks so he could go to Pistons
The 1994 NBA Draft Class was quite a memorable one. A clear testament to this fact is how Grant Hill and Jason Kidd ended up being awarded as the co-winners of that season’s Rookie of the Year award. That was just the second time in the history of the NBA that two players shared the same individual award, which speaks volumes of just how tight the race was between them.
Kevin Durant, Nets inflict historic beatdown on Stephen Curry-less Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets’ last two starts could be summed up using two words: uninspired and unfocused. Brooklyn fell behind by 18 and 19 points early in wins over the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons. The team emphasized the importance of opening with greater urgency heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
RUMOR: Bulls star Zach LaVine ‘rattling’ his way to Lakers, per league execs
The Chicago Bulls have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons of late, and the turmoil within the team seems to stem from All-Star guard Zach LaVine. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old no longer wants to remain in Chicago and that he might force his way out of the team. As it turns out, […] The post RUMOR: Bulls star Zach LaVine ‘rattling’ his way to Lakers, per league execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks’ 38-point demolition job of Stephen Curry-less Warriors has NY setting a league-wide record
The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors stood no chance against the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a comfortable win for the Knicks who just kept on building on their lead before delivering a brutal knockout punch in the fourth period, outscoring the Dubs 32-13 in the final frame. The final score saw New York coming out on top in a totally lopsided contest, 132-94.
