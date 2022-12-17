ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Roman Josi cements Predators legacy with latest historic feat

Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi has long been considered one of the best players in franchise history. On Wednesday night, the Swiss defenseman cemented himself as a Predators legend. Josi scored a goal and added an assist in Nashville’s 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. These two points made him the team’s all-time leading scorer. […] The post Roman Josi cements Predators legacy with latest historic feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Tage Thompson, Nikita Kucherov showdown postponed amid bomb cyclone storm

The Buffalo Sabres were set to host their division rival Tampa Bay Lightning in a game featuring two of the game’s brightest stars. Unfortunately, an incoming bomb cyclone storm has other plans. The NHL announced on Wednesday that Friday’s matchup has been postponed. Buffalo and Tampa will now play on March 4. The league also […] The post Tage Thompson, Nikita Kucherov showdown postponed amid bomb cyclone storm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Bills travel plans change vs. Bears amid pending bomb cyclone

Every year, inclement weather plays at least some part in the Buffalo Bills season. After all, western New York is known for being one of the heaviest snow fall areas in the country. This weekend, there is set to be another huge storm being called a bomb cyclone with incredibly cold temperatures. That has apparently […] The post Bills travel plans change vs. Bears amid pending bomb cyclone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?

The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. Winners of their last six games, the Sixers are looking strong on both sides of the floor. Their strides on offense look particularly promising as Joel Embiid starts to show more of his playmaking abilities. In a dominant, nearly-wire-to-wire victory over the Detroit Pistons, Embiid tallied […] The post 1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years

Domantas Sabonis has been dominant for the the Sacramento Kings in recent weeks, and his incredible play has allowed him to make history not seen in 52 years. While several players today like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic (to name a few) could easily record triple-doubles and put up crazy numbers, what Sabonis […] The post Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season

When it comes to the 2019 NBA Draft Class, no one would pay much attention to Bol Bol’s stock in the card market over that of Ja Morant or Zion Williamson. After impressing in a single pre-season and fizzling out after, most in the hobby learned the hard way regarding the 7’2″ forward/center. But in […] The post Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks

The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

De’Aaron Fox hints at message to referee that got him ejected in Kings vs. Lakers

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox fired back at the official who ejected him in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Fox was ejected late in the fourth quarter after he complained about a no-call on what was a clear foul from Patrick Beverley. It’s understandable that he would be frustrated with such […] The post De’Aaron Fox hints at message to referee that got him ejected in Kings vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ayo Dosunmu sounds off after game-winner vs. Hawks

Ayo Dosunmu played the hero for the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, as he delivered the game-winning basket in their 110-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. It was a nice rebound for Dosunmu, especially after playing just very limited minutes in Tuesday night’s 113-103 win over the Miami Heat in South Beach. After the Hawks game, […] The post Ayo Dosunmu sounds off after game-winner vs. Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Grant Hill admits tanking predraft meeting with Bucks so he could go to Pistons

The 1994 NBA Draft Class was quite a memorable one. A clear testament to this fact is how Grant Hill and Jason Kidd ended up being awarded as the co-winners of that season’s Rookie of the Year award. That was just the second time in the history of the NBA that two players shared the same individual award, which speaks volumes of just how tight the race was between them.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bulls star Zach LaVine ‘rattling’ his way to Lakers, per league execs

The Chicago Bulls have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons of late, and the turmoil within the team seems to stem from All-Star guard Zach LaVine. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old no longer wants to remain in Chicago and that he might force his way out of the team. As it turns out, […] The post RUMOR: Bulls star Zach LaVine ‘rattling’ his way to Lakers, per league execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Knicks’ 38-point demolition job of Stephen Curry-less Warriors has NY setting a league-wide record

The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors stood no chance against the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a comfortable win for the Knicks who just kept on building on their lead before delivering a brutal knockout punch in the fourth period, outscoring the Dubs 32-13 in the final frame. The final score saw New York coming out on top in a totally lopsided contest, 132-94.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy