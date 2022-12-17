Read full article on original website
Wind chill watches issued ahead of coldest December temperatures since 1989
Wind chill watches have been issued for many Arkansas counties in the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday. These will be upgraded to wind chill warnings in advance of an arctic cold front. Some locations may see their coldest temperatures in the month of December since 1989. The arctic front will bring a sharply colder airmass during the day on Thursday with winds that could gust over 35 MPH and some wintry precipitation.
'The Natural State' ranked 7th for worst roads in the country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas has ranked 7th for worst roads in the United States, according to data collected by consumeraffairs.com. Consumer affairs analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Federal Highway Administration, and their own proprietary data. The top 10...
American Red Cross offers safety tips to help prepare Arkansans for winter weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas want to share safety tips before the winter weather comes in. Red Cross said they have coordinated with local emergency management officials and partners in the preparation of the community needs. According to the National Weather Service,...
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week
The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
SWEPCO offers safety tips as brutally cold temperatures threaten the state
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With potential extreme winter weather heading in Thursday and Friday Southwestern Electric Power Company is urging customers to take proper precautions. An early forecast predicts dangerous, below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and some wintry precipitation across Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana. SWEPCO said these factors can stress...
Small craft advisory has been lifted for the Arkansas River
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday they are lifting the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. USACE said a small craft advisory is posted when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second. Due to the flows receding the USACE officials are wanting...
Arizona family remembers hard-working father killed in Rhode Island highway crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An Arizona family is heartbroken after a deadly crash on Interstate 95 north in Rhode Island early Friday morning. Loved ones described 58-year-old Adrian Morales as a generous, funny, hard-working father who loved to sing. His family told WJAR he was headed to Boston for...
Blood donations needed with winter weather coming up
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Blood Institute on Tuesday said they are encouraging residents in all areas to make donations due to winter weather coming up. This is to ensure that patients have the blood they need in order to save their lives. The OBI has been experiencing...
22 more deaths added this week as the flu activity is 'severe' in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Health announced on Wednesday that flu levels are very high in the state. According to the health department, this flu season has a higher number of cases than the peak of an average flu season, indicating we are in a severe season.
Arkansas Heart Hospital says to talk about family health this Christmas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Many will be traveling all over Arkansas and the country to spend time with family. Along with the usual topics of jobs, family values, and pop culture but it's also a good time to talk about family medical history. Vickie Wingfield, Community Relations Director of Arkansas Heart hospital joined KATV to explain why this is something everyone should talk about.
Missouri men sentenced in catalytic converter theft ring, selling to Arkansas business
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Three Missouri men have been sentenced for their roles in the theft of tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters, which were taken to an Arkansas business as part of a multi-million-dollar scheme. Evan Marshall, 25, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, both of Rogersville; and...
A 5th Arkansas man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials are now saying a 5th Arkansas man was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on Monday. Hindsville resident Brennen Cline Machacek now faces violent entry and disorderly conduct federal charges, our news content partners at 40/29 News reported.
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced additional appointments to her senior staff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor-elect has announced her appointments to her senior staff. "I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team," said Sanders."Alexa is a strong, talented communicator who served alongside me at the White House and Mary Ashleigh brings a servant’s heart with an eye for detail to assist my family and me in the Governor’s Mansion. Both are tremendous additions to our team who will help me effectively lead our state and serve our people."
