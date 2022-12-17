LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor-elect has announced her appointments to her senior staff. "I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team," said Sanders."Alexa is a strong, talented communicator who served alongside me at the White House and Mary Ashleigh brings a servant’s heart with an eye for detail to assist my family and me in the Governor’s Mansion. Both are tremendous additions to our team who will help me effectively lead our state and serve our people."

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO