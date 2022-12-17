ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind chill watches issued ahead of coldest December temperatures since 1989

Wind chill watches have been issued for many Arkansas counties in the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday. These will be upgraded to wind chill warnings in advance of an arctic cold front. Some locations may see their coldest temperatures in the month of December since 1989. The arctic front will bring a sharply colder airmass during the day on Thursday with winds that could gust over 35 MPH and some wintry precipitation.
'The Natural State' ranked 7th for worst roads in the country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas has ranked 7th for worst roads in the United States, according to data collected by consumeraffairs.com. Consumer affairs analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Federal Highway Administration, and their own proprietary data. The top 10...
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week

The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
SWEPCO offers safety tips as brutally cold temperatures threaten the state

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With potential extreme winter weather heading in Thursday and Friday Southwestern Electric Power Company is urging customers to take proper precautions. An early forecast predicts dangerous, below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and some wintry precipitation across Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana. SWEPCO said these factors can stress...
Small craft advisory has been lifted for the Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday they are lifting the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. USACE said a small craft advisory is posted when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second. Due to the flows receding the USACE officials are wanting...
Blood donations needed with winter weather coming up

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Blood Institute on Tuesday said they are encouraging residents in all areas to make donations due to winter weather coming up. This is to ensure that patients have the blood they need in order to save their lives. The OBI has been experiencing...
Arkansas Heart Hospital says to talk about family health this Christmas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Many will be traveling all over Arkansas and the country to spend time with family. Along with the usual topics of jobs, family values, and pop culture but it's also a good time to talk about family medical history. Vickie Wingfield, Community Relations Director of Arkansas Heart hospital joined KATV to explain why this is something everyone should talk about.
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced additional appointments to her senior staff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor-elect has announced her appointments to her senior staff. "I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team," said Sanders."Alexa is a strong, talented communicator who served alongside me at the White House and Mary Ashleigh brings a servant’s heart with an eye for detail to assist my family and me in the Governor’s Mansion. Both are tremendous additions to our team who will help me effectively lead our state and serve our people."
