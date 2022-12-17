Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
'We'll be ready to go out': Michigan plow drivers on speed dial ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan public works departments and county road commissions are preparing for a days-long winter storm event that will sweep across the U.S. ahead of Christmas. Allegan, Barry and Kalamazoo County Road Commissions said their plow driver crews are prepared to work all weekend. Barry County...
news3lv.com
Portable boat launch ramps installed at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A portable launch pad has been installed at Lake Mead for the first time. News 3 has images shared with us of a temporary boat launch pad at Temple Bar, that's on the Arizona side. Lake Mead and Mohave Adventures also plan to build one...
news3lv.com
Coalition groups emerge as Lake Mead public comment period will close this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is one week left for the public to submit comments and ideas on the future of recreation on Lake Mead, but grassroots coalition groups aren’t resting. One called Friends of Lake Mead says they’re taking the issue up to Capitol Hill. A...
news3lv.com
NDOT encouraging community to submit snowplow name ideas during new contest
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking for a new creative name for one of its snowplows during a new contest. Submissions will be accepted through December 26th, should be four words or less, and cannot contain profanity or inappropriate language. The department encourages...
news3lv.com
'Tragic accident': Washington state woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KOMO) — An investigation into the disappearance of a missing 60-year-old Washington state woman in Maui, Hawaii, concluded that she was involved in a fatal shark attack while snorkeling. The collaborative investigation was put forth by the Maui Police Department and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
news3lv.com
Clark County seeks out volunteers ahead of Annual Homeless Census
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population here in Southern Nevada in January. The count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and will count all unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. Volunteers will be...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recruitment efforts headed to Southern California in January
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking to do some recruitment in Southern California starting early next year. The agency will be making a stop in San Diego and Huntington Beach in January, where they will conduct written and fitness exams for LVMPD Police and Corrections officer positions.
news3lv.com
NY governor signs bill requiring employers to list salary range in job descriptions
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has signed a bill requiring employers to list salary ranges for advertised jobs and promotions. In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for...
news3lv.com
New ID security measures coming to Nevada unemployment insurance portal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's unemployment insurance system will roll out a new ID verification process starting next week. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, says security measures in the insurance claimant's portal will be updated. This means new or active claimants will have to log...
news3lv.com
Warnings for pet-owners ahead of the holidays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As you enjoy the holiday season with friends and loved ones, don't forget about the four-legged members of your family. Executive Director Lori Heeren makes sure it feels like a home for every animal at the Nevada SPCA who are still trying to find one.
news3lv.com
Victim adds petition to block possible blanket commutations for Nevada death sentences
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The mother of a murder victim has filed a petition with the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to block the consideration of a blanket commutation for all of Nevada's death row inmates. Jennifer Otremba filed a petition on Monday. She joins the district attorneys for Clark...
news3lv.com
Sisolak wants ‘necessary conversation’ on death penalty as he prepares to leave office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak said he couldn’t leave his position without starting a “necessary conversation” around the death penalty in Nevada. Sisolak read prepared remarks at the start of his final Board of Pardons meeting from the Supreme Court chambers in Las Vegas. They came a day after a district court judge in Carson City struck down an agenda item the governor added six days before the meeting.
news3lv.com
Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
news3lv.com
DOJ closes investigation into 2 Nevada youth facilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s a new update to a News 3 investigation that began in 2019- looking into the use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray at Nevada youth facilities. It sparked a federal probe into civil rights violations at Summit View Youth Center and Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC).
news3lv.com
Nevada judge says pardons board cannot consider commuting death sentences
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- A Carson City judge ruled Monday that the Nevada Board of Pardons cannot consider whether to commute all death sentences in Nevada to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In his ruling, Judge James Wilson agreed with the Washoe...
Comments / 0