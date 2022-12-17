ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Portable boat launch ramps installed at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A portable launch pad has been installed at Lake Mead for the first time. News 3 has images shared with us of a temporary boat launch pad at Temple Bar, that's on the Arizona side. Lake Mead and Mohave Adventures also plan to build one...
ARIZONA STATE
news3lv.com

NDOT encouraging community to submit snowplow name ideas during new contest

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking for a new creative name for one of its snowplows during a new contest. Submissions will be accepted through December 26th, should be four words or less, and cannot contain profanity or inappropriate language. The department encourages...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Clark County seeks out volunteers ahead of Annual Homeless Census

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population here in Southern Nevada in January. The count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and will count all unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. Volunteers will be...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police recruitment efforts headed to Southern California in January

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking to do some recruitment in Southern California starting early next year. The agency will be making a stop in San Diego and Huntington Beach in January, where they will conduct written and fitness exams for LVMPD Police and Corrections officer positions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New ID security measures coming to Nevada unemployment insurance portal

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's unemployment insurance system will roll out a new ID verification process starting next week. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, says security measures in the insurance claimant's portal will be updated. This means new or active claimants will have to log...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Warnings for pet-owners ahead of the holidays

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As you enjoy the holiday season with friends and loved ones, don't forget about the four-legged members of your family. Executive Director Lori Heeren makes sure it feels like a home for every animal at the Nevada SPCA who are still trying to find one.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Sisolak wants ‘necessary conversation’ on death penalty as he prepares to leave office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak said he couldn’t leave his position without starting a “necessary conversation” around the death penalty in Nevada. Sisolak read prepared remarks at the start of his final Board of Pardons meeting from the Supreme Court chambers in Las Vegas. They came a day after a district court judge in Carson City struck down an agenda item the governor added six days before the meeting.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

DOJ closes investigation into 2 Nevada youth facilities

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s a new update to a News 3 investigation that began in 2019- looking into the use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray at Nevada youth facilities. It sparked a federal probe into civil rights violations at Summit View Youth Center and Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC).
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy