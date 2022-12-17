Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over
An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over. An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five...
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...
wymt.com
Horse, person hit by car in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Whitley County Dispatch confirmed a person riding a horse was hit by a car Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Bee Creek Road. We will update this story when more information is available.
kentuckytoday.com
1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire
CLAY CITY, Ky. (KT) – One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
wymt.com
No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday. In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire. The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
wymt.com
Knox County man charged with assaulting deputy, trying to hit him with metal object
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got into a fight with a deputy and then tried to hit him with a metal object. It happened on Pea Ridge Road in Artemus Monday night. In a news release, a Knox County...
WTVQ
7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
wymt.com
Update: Road back open in Harlan County after early morning fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8 a.m. Update: Officials tell us Highway 38 is back open now and crews have cleared the scene of the fire. Firefighters with the Evarts Fire Department tell WYMT the fire was at a two-story house and no one was injured. The cause of the...
wymt.com
Perry County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent scam
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a scam alert to pass along to you. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that someone is making phone calls saying they are with Circuit Court Judge Alison Wells’ office. The caller states the person on the other end...
wymt.com
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
wftgam.com
Missing Bell County Man Found Dead
Bell County police were called out to reports of a body found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton was reported missing on December 12th. The cause of death is still under investigation.
wymt.com
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County. Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.
wymt.com
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
wymt.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/19/2022: Letcher County Deputy Coroner Perry Fowler told WYMT that Shane Michael Gross, 37, of the Linefork area was killed in a car crash in the Uz community Sunday afternoon. Original Story 12/18/2022:. Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was...
wymt.com
Office building destroyed in Bell County fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend fire left one office building destroyed in Bell County. Just after 6:20 Sunday morning, Bell County Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to the Bell County Coal Company offices on Highway 72 just outside Middlesboro. Several departments fought to contain the flames, but...
wbontv.com
Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified
A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
WSAZ
Eastern Kentucky’s road to recovery after flooding
FRANKFORT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Catastrophic flooding rocked Eastern Kentucky communities in the summer of 2022. Forty people were killed in the flooding. “We made 1,400 rescues,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. Since then, many families have called makeshift neighborhoods of travel trailers home. “”I admit it’s going to take a...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear announces flat-land community development in eastern Ky.
HINDMAN, Ky. (KT) – During a press conference in Hindman Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a vision for long-term recovery from this past summer’s historic flooding in eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County. “We are thrilled to announce the first site of...
