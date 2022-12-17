WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.

2 DAYS AGO