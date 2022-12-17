Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
WWE RAW (12/19/22) Results: Ladder Match, Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, More
WWE Raw (12/19) - Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. - Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) At the start of the show, Paul Heyman introduced Roman Reigns and Roman Reigns said it was time for The Bloodline to wreak havoc on Monday Night Raw because Kevin Owens keeps insisting on heading over to Friday Night SmackDown. The camera cuts to Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn beating up Mustafa Ali backstage and promising more destruction to come.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
Drew Gulak On Returning To NXT: I See It As An Opportunity To Grow And Potentially Help Other People
Drew Gulak sees an opportunity to grow with his return to NXT. Gulak has been a member of the main roster in recent years, and he won the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, last competed on NXT in 2019, but he returned to the brand on the December 6 episode. He has seemingly scouted Charlie Dempsey, and he is set to host a seminar on the December 27 episode of NXT.
Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle
Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
WWE NXT On 12/20 Records Highest Viewership Number Since October, Key Demo Rating Drops
Viewership for the December 20 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on December 20 drew 705,000 viewers. This number is up from the 666,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has recorded since October 24. NXT...
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale, TBS Title Bout, More Set For 12/23 AEW Rampage
The lineup is set for the December 23, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. First, a massive trios battle royale will take place. Trios involved in the match include the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli), Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, & Chuck Taylor), Top Flight & AR Fox, Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds), along with many more.
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%
Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Finally Get A Triple H Point Picture
The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have finally gotten a Triple H point picture. At NXT Deadline, Woods and Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. In doing so, they became WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. Including Big E, the New Day has collectively won the tag titles 11 times on the main roster, but they hadn't won the gold in NXT prior to deadline.
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Interview With Jake Hager's Hat, MJF's AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, December 21, 2022. - Our friends over at The Universal Wrestling Podcast have scored a very rare interview with Jake Hager's hat. You can see that full interview linked above. - A new trailer for AEW Fight Forever spotlighting MJF has been...
North American Title Match, Battle For The Bar, Drew Gulak Seminar, More Set For 12/27 WWE NXT
The final WWE NXT card of 2022 is set. The final episode of WWE NXT for 2022 will see Wes Lee defend his North American championship against Tony D'Angelo. Looming in the background of this title picture is Dijak and Wes has already stated that if he gets by Tony, he has no problem defending his gold against Dijak.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/20/22): Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks, More In Action
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone revealed that Angelico and Chaos Project would be called the Spanish Announce Project going forward. Julia Hart def. Sahara Seven. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Dean...
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/21) Preview: Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, FTR, More
It's Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-doo and dickery dock and don't forget to set your clocks because just exactly at 8 o'clock, Dynamite is coming on the TV, pal. Tonight, Bryan Danielson will speak for the first time in...
Matt Riddle Says He's 'Working On Himself' And 'Couldn't Be Happier Or Healthier'
Matt Riddle breaks his silence. On the December 4 episode of WWE Raw, Riddle was written off television courtesy of Solo Sikoa. Riddle was stretchered out of the arena and it was was announced that he would be out of action for six weeks. It was later reported by Cassidy...
Mandy Rose's Agent Malki Kawa Says She's Made $500,000 From FanTime Since WWE Release
Mandy Rose is doing well since her WWE release. Rose's agent Malki Kawa told TMZ Sports that Rose has earned $500,000 from her FanTime page since she was released by WWE on December 14. Kawa predicts Rose will be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas. Rose was reportedly released due to...
Alexa Bliss Reflects On Working With Bray Wyatt: That Was The Most Fun I've Ever Had In My Career
Alexa Bliss says her run working with Bray Wyatt was the most fun she's ever had. Bliss aligned with Wyatt in the summer of 2020, and she morphed into the Dark Alexa character that eventually showcased a number of supernatural abilities. The duo feuded with Randy Orton for several months, and the rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 37, where Bliss turned on Wyatt and helped Orton win the match. Bliss went on to introduce the Lilly doll, and she had a singles run in her dark persona before she eventually returned to her "normal" self.
NJPW Tag League Reviews, Suzuki-Gun Disbanded, Sasha Banks w/ Alex Coughlin | NJPW Bread Club
Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran (CiaranRH93) are back on Fightful Overbooked with another edition of The Bread Club. In this episode we talk about the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals. The news that Suzuki-Gun will no longer exist at the end of the year. We ponder what that means for the remaining members and if this means a new faction will rise from the ashes.
Swerve Strickland Debuts Mogul Affiliates, Complete With Rick Ross Ad-libs, On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland has a new group. On the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland debuted the Mogul Affiliates in an attack on Keith Lee. Swerve and Lee were set to meet face-to-face, with Rick Ross, as the mediator, but Swerve never made it to the ring, saying Lee needed to have eyes in the back of his head.
