Donovan Mitchell puts Cavaliers on his back, leads them to 118-112 come-from-behind win over Indiana Pacers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to give the Milwaukee Bucks their best shot. This one landed. Right on the button. For the first time in three tries this season, Cleveland beat conference-leading Milwaukee, 114-106. It’s the Cavaliers’ fifth straight win. They remain unbeaten on this current homestand and are now 16-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO