Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

Vigil held for Arizona man killed during car test drive

27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, who was a U.S. Army Captain, was found shot dead on Dec. 16 in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell. His suspect, since identified as 29-year-old Abel Uribe, is now behind bars. On Dec. 21, 5 five days after Navidad-Parra was found dead, loved ones gather to remember the victim. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Eligible Arizona families with kids in school get EBT cards to buy groceries

PHOENIX — Some Arizona families are unexpectedly getting EBT cards in the mail that can be used to buy groceries as part of pandemic relief benefits. It’s for children who were enrolled in school in May and qualified for free or reduced-price meals at school through the National School Lunch Program. They were automatically eligible for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards that come loaded with $391.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Donations flood in for Walmart greeter

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The holidays are a time for giving, and one Arizona woman is feeling the love. Carman Kelly works at Walmart, and one customer wanted to know why at 82, Kelly was still working. "My life has been up and down up and down," she...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Gov. Ducey agrees to remove some shipping containers at Arizona-Mexico border

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After the U.S. government sued Gov. Doug Ducey and the state last week for placing shipping containers at the border, Ducey agreed to remove some of them on Wednesday afternoon. The state has agreed to stop border container construction in national forest areas and remove containers from federal and reservation land at the Arizona-Mexico border.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Tis the season to give: ADOT has several unique options

PHOENIX – Whether you are looking for that unique gift, or the gift of helping people, the Arizona Department of Transportation and Motor Vehicle Division has great options such as specialty plates, Arizona Highways magazine subscription or calendar, Adopt a Highway participation, or the possible gift of life by registering as an organ donor.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona man accused of 'swatting' homes, hacking Ring cameras

LOS ANGELES — A former Arizona resident has been detained on suspicion of conspiring with another suspect to hack Ring doorbell cameras and call in fake emergencies to law enforcement agencies. Charges were filed in Arizona last week against 20-year-old James Thomas Andrew McCarty after investigators identified him as...
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

