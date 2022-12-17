Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Phoenix Children's Hospital sees cluster of invasive group A strep infections
Phoenix Children’s Hospital reports it has seen a number of invasive group A strep infections since early November. These infections have recently been seen in Europe, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a possible increase in the U.S. Invasive group A strep comes from...
In One Arizona County, Child Protective Services Will Eventually Investigate Two-Thirds of Black Children
In Maricopa County, Arizona, 63 percent of black children are investigated by the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) by the time they turn 18, according to a joint report published this month by ProPublica and NBC News. For white children, the number is only 33 percent. One black mother...
fox10phoenix.com
Vigil held for Arizona man killed during car test drive
27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, who was a U.S. Army Captain, was found shot dead on Dec. 16 in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell. His suspect, since identified as 29-year-old Abel Uribe, is now behind bars. On Dec. 21, 5 five days after Navidad-Parra was found dead, loved ones gather to remember the victim. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
KTAR.com
Eligible Arizona families with kids in school get EBT cards to buy groceries
PHOENIX — Some Arizona families are unexpectedly getting EBT cards in the mail that can be used to buy groceries as part of pandemic relief benefits. It’s for children who were enrolled in school in May and qualified for free or reduced-price meals at school through the National School Lunch Program. They were automatically eligible for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards that come loaded with $391.
Kari Lake bragged Katie Hobbs would be forced to testify — then her own lawyers pulled the subpoena
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters on Tuesday that she was "excited" about an upcoming two-day trial ordered in her lawsuit seeking to overturn her election loss. Lake confidently added that Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, would not be able to "duck...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
KOLD-TV
General Brnovich Announces Nearly $2 Million in Grant Funding to Combat the Opioid Crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has awarded $1,762,914 in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. The money will help support programs for nearly 14,000 individuals in Pima and Maricopa counties. COPE Community Services...
12news.com
Arizona mother joins search group in hopes of finding her son in Mexico
PHOENIX — Desperate to find her son, a mother crosses the border every week to join a search group in Sonora, Mexico. “I promised your children that you would come back, that I would bring you back and God will allow it,” said Guadalupe Tello Gastelum, expressing her heartbreak.
KGUN 9
Donations flood in for Walmart greeter
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The holidays are a time for giving, and one Arizona woman is feeling the love. Carman Kelly works at Walmart, and one customer wanted to know why at 82, Kelly was still working. "My life has been up and down up and down," she...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason
An Arizona judge dismissed eight out of ten allegations made by failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The post Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason appeared first on NewsOne.
KOLD-TV
Gov. Ducey agrees to remove some shipping containers at Arizona-Mexico border
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After the U.S. government sued Gov. Doug Ducey and the state last week for placing shipping containers at the border, Ducey agreed to remove some of them on Wednesday afternoon. The state has agreed to stop border container construction in national forest areas and remove containers from federal and reservation land at the Arizona-Mexico border.
Courts preparing to absorb Arizona's Guilty Except Insane cases in 2023
ARIZONA, USA — New year, new law. Next year, Arizona's court systems will absorb all Guilty Except Insane cases after a law signed in 2021 did away with the Board starting in 2023. Starting in January, judges in Maricopa and Pima counties will take the place of the Psychiatric...
gilaherald.com
Tis the season to give: ADOT has several unique options
PHOENIX – Whether you are looking for that unique gift, or the gift of helping people, the Arizona Department of Transportation and Motor Vehicle Division has great options such as specialty plates, Arizona Highways magazine subscription or calendar, Adopt a Highway participation, or the possible gift of life by registering as an organ donor.
kjzz.org
Tom Horne will be Arizona's new superintendent of public instruction. Here's his plan for AZ schools
A lot of the oxygen in the 2022 midterm elections was taken up by races at the top of the ballot and issues that seemed to overshadow everything else like election integrity and denialism. And in a lot of those races, Democrats came out on top in Arizona, even if by very slim margins.
Arizona man accused of 'swatting' homes, hacking Ring cameras
LOS ANGELES — A former Arizona resident has been detained on suspicion of conspiring with another suspect to hack Ring doorbell cameras and call in fake emergencies to law enforcement agencies. Charges were filed in Arizona last week against 20-year-old James Thomas Andrew McCarty after investigators identified him as...
yellowscene.com
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
Arizona Eatery Lands Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022
The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022.
Delays, cancelations hit Arizona airports as winter storms approach U.S.
As TIA is prepares for more than 210,000 travelers to pass through its gates this December and early January, some travelers will find their itineraries interrupted by weather delays.
