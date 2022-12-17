Michael Chandler breaks down Volkanovski vs. Makhachev: ‘I think Volkanovski might actually squeak out a decision’

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
Conor McGregor: Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman not just best comeback, it's 'everything of the year'
Conor McGregor thinks Leon Edwards’ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 should win all the awards. Edwards came from behind to land a stunning head kick knockout of Usman in their title fight in August. Edwards was down on the scorecards and was being written off by the commentary before he landed the stunning blow in with less than a minute remaining in Round 5 to capture the welterweight title.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Sean O’Malley Believes Dana White’s Power Slap League is a ‘Recipe For Disaster’
Sean O’Malley believes Dana White’s latest combat sports venture into slap fighting is a “recipe for disaster,” but can see the entertainment value in what the UFC President is doing. Earlier this year, White announced the Power Slap League, his take on the popular trend of...
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
MMAmania.com
Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’
Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
Great Eight: The No. 1 boxer in each of the original eight divisions
Editor’s note: This is the final “Great Eight” of 2022. The proliferation of titles makes it difficult for all but the most astute fans to determine the cream of the boxing crop. That’s why Boxing Junkie came up with its “Great Eight” feature, which names the best...
MMAmania.com
Magomed Ankalaev ‘had the worst training camp of my life’ ahead of ‘not too noteworthy’ Jan Blachowicz draw
Magomed Ankalaev was a sliver away from becoming Russia’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion. UFC 282 ended about as controversially as it possibly could have with two head-scratching decisions. Following a unanimous judges’ call in favor of Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon in the evening’s co-main event, Ankalaev battled Jan Blachowicz for vacant UFC 205-pound gold.
MMAmania.com
Injured Jiri Prochazka wanted to stay champion, details ‘very hard’ decision to vacate UFC title
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka vacated the division title after injuring his shoulder so badly it required reconstructive surgery and a lengthy absence from combat sports, but if the decision was up to “Denisa,” the belt would still be around his 205-pound waist. Unfortunately for Prochazka,...
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Sean Strickland after losing second straight at UFC Vegas 66?
UFC Vegas 66 went down last Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, tying a bow around another highly-successful year for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and its athletes. Plenty of fighters were left feeling the post-fight blues, including Alessandro Costa, who had a rude welcome...
dexerto.com
Jake Paul awarded boxing ‘title’ in awkward exchange and fans are furious
Jake Paul has been awarded a boxing world ‘title’ by the WBA in a pretty awkward exchange, and it’s safe to say fans aren’t happy about it. In the short time that he’s been involved with the world of boxing, Jake Paul has certainly made quite the impact on the sweet science.
MMAmania.com
MMA legend Satoko Shinashi to re-tie most fights record with surprise February return bout
Records are meant to be broken. Longstanding Japan-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, DEEP, announced a handful of match ups today (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) for its upcoming 2023 kickoff event, DEEP 112 Impact, on Feb. 11, 2023. In the mix was a surprise Atomweight fight, featuring legendary MMA pioneer, Satoko Shinashi (38-4-2), who returns from a four-year layoff to face Rena Kobayashi (2-2).
MMAmania.com
Power Slap fighting set for Jan. 11 debut following AEW ‘Dynamite’ on TBS
Power Slap: “Road to the Title” will debut on Weds., Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS directly following the AEW: “Dynamite” pro wrestling program. The eight-episode season will follow the journey of select slap fighting contestants on the road to a world title. Check...
MMAmania.com
Denied! Jake Paul awarded WBA title only to turn it down: ‘I don’t deserve it yet’
Jake Paul wants to earn a world boxing title the right way. It’s been a unique career as a professional boxer for Paul, to say the least. “The Problem Child” has amassed a flawless record, winning six straight against a variety of boxer types. Paul has fought fellow YouTube stars, basketball players, and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, but no one with a standalone boxing career or background.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 poster drops for ‘Imavov vs. Gastelum’ on Jan. 14 in Las Vegas
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will take an uncharacteristically long break for the winter holidays but when it returns, the promotion will kick off its 2023 fight campaign on Jan. 14 from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a 185-pound headliner between Top 15 middleweights Nassourdine Imavov and Kelvin Gastelum.
MMAmania.com
Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’
Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
